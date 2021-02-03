Saying goodbye & paying tribute TODAY to our dear Rev. Bruce Wright

Rev. Bruce Wright has gone on to join the ancestors

The Rev. Bruce Wright has died from meningitis. He was 59 and is survived by his wife Barbara Wright and his children, Christina Wright and Michael Wright.

Rev. Bruce Wright worked for decades in the #PoorPeoplesArmy, Poor People’s Economic Human Rights Campaign, and Refuge Ministries. We will pay tribute to our General today, Wednesday 2/3/21, at 5:00 pm E.S.T. Everyone is welcome.

Join #PoorPeoplesArmy Tribute to Bruce

TODAY, Wed. 2/3/21 at 5pm EST:

Bruce was an organ donor and will be giving life to many others. His wife was presented with the organ donor medal. Bruce will have several celebrations of his life. We are including an in-person gathering below in St. Petersburg FL at a public park.

If Bruce were here today he would be attending upcoming Bootcamps and educational classes of the Poor People's Army, spreading the good word through Revolutionary Road Radio Show and Refuge Ministries, and building the movement to end poverty forever. And most importantly, he would be encouraging you to donate to the GoFundMe for his wife Barbara, so that his family won't have to worry about money at such a difficult time. So please help us raise this money by donating today.

Cheri presented Bruce with a #Poorpeoplesarmy hat at his bedside as his family said their goodbyes.

Please join us in doing all of the things to continue the legacy of Reverend Bruce Wright.