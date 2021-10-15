Sierra Club New Jersey Chapter Endorses Craig Cayetano For Hawthorne Town Council

The Sierra Club New Jersey Chapter has announced its endorsement of Craig Cayetano for Hawthorne Town Council in the at-large race this year. The NJ Chapter has over 80,0000 members and supporters in this state that advocate on behalf of the environment. The organization overall is the oldest in the nation and has more than 3.8 members nationwide.

Moreover, this is the first time that the Sierra Club New Jersey Chapter has endorsed an Independent Green Party Candidate for a Town Council election. It recognizes the ongoing work that Craig Cayetano stands for and the benefits for Hawthorne by electing Cayetano to represent and advocate for all on Hawthorne Council. In endorsing Cayetano, its "mission" to explore, enjoy and protect these environments while promoting responsible uses of environmental resources and expanding education will be upheld.

TAP into Hawthorne

October 14, 2021

"As a Sierra Club member, a longtime environmental advocate and activist, this endorsement means a lot. The New Jersey Sierra Club sees value in local campaigns, and I am honored to be one of this year's 2021 candidates endorsed by them. This endorsement shows that it's time to stand alongside independent alternative voices, those with principles to preserve our environment and to ensure our quality of life for the future of Hawthorne," said Craig Cayetano, candidate for Hawthorne Town Council.

In the announcement communication, Karen Becker, Chapter Political Committee Chair said, "We wish you success in your campaign and look forward to working with you to protect our air, water and land for our families and our future. Thank you so much for your interest in the Sierra Club and we are proud to endorse and support your campaign."

"The trust in an endorsement like this means I will uphold my promises to the community. I view this as a partnership and will strive to be a leader on the issues I'm campaigning on and promote advancing our community for the next generations to come," said Craig Cayetano.

This is the second major environmental advocacy group to endorse Craig Cayetano. NJ League of Conservation Voters (NJ LCV) recently announced its endorsement of the Cayetano For Council Campaign, as well. You can read more on that endorsement here.

Hawthorne's voters have three council seats up this year and get to cast three votes for town council. So consider voting and choosing Craig first! Column 10 Row D! The campaign is working hard to reach and touch every door in Hawthorne! If you are interested in volunteering to help knock on doors, phone bank or want to display a lawn sign, please reach out and message us on Facebook. You also may donate and read the full platform at www.cayetano4council.com. Make sure to follow the campaign on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.