Solidarity & Support Alabama Amazon Union

ICE Out of NJ Speak Out!

TRENTON, NJ – We had great support for last month's solidarity event. Tomorrow we will be hosting two events with our YES-Young Eco-Socialists Caucus. First, in solidarity with Alabama Amazon Workers and then only two miles away ICE Out of NJ Speak Out! We as a party have signed onto and support the March 2o "International's Day of Solidarity With Alabama Amazon Workers & Against Union Busting on World Day Against Racism."

Our event is from 12:15 - 1:15 p.m., with our YES Caucus. This event will be outside the Amazon Warehouse/Fufillment Center located at 698 US-46 in Teterboro, NJ. We invite you to attend! So please bundle up, wear a mask, bring hand sanitizer and rallying signs, remain socially distant and park in the Teterboro Landing Shopping Center across the street.

You can sign up for this event here | You can read more about Support Amazon Workers here.

Afterwards, we will head over to the Bergen County ICE Detention Facility and join with PSL New Jersey and others still standing up against the injustices at this facility.

Join us on March 20, 2021 from 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. for a rally and virtual action in opposition to continued immigrant detention in New Jersey.

Our in-person event will be designed as an interactive, community-focused event, including speakers, musical entertainment, leafletting, and other opportunities to engage with members of the Hackensack community.

Virtually, we will livestream the in person action (and associated speeches and performances) over Facebook Live, and our moderators will help lead phone zaps to encourage local elected officials in Bergen County to cut the contracts with ICE.

Here is the link to attend this event in person or through Facebook as a Virtual Event.

Special Conversation "NJ Needs Electoral Reform: Is Rank Choice Voting the Answer?" and GPNJ March State Monthly Meeting

We are hosting our next Special Conversation featuring Herb Tarbous, Co-Founding Member of Voter Choice NJ and Howie Hawkins, 2020 Green Party Presidential Candidate before our GPNJ State Meeting on Sunday, March 28th, from 1-1:45pm via zoom. You will need to register to attend and be able to ask questions afterwards.

Join us for a presentation discussing one of the ways to help fix our broken electoral system. RCV has been very popular in recent years and can also save municipalities money. Voter Choice NJ is dedicated to enacting Rank Choice Voting for all ballots not just primaries. If you want to participate live and be included in our Q&A period after the presentation, please register at this link.

We will then proceed to hold our March State Monthly Meeting until 3:00 p.m. This is our last state meeting before the Annual Convention so please register and attend!

The Ocean County Chapter Monthly Meeting

Our Ocean County Chapter is hosting their next monthly meeting Wednesday, March 24th from 7:30-8:30pm via zoom. They are discussing potential candidates for this year and local news. Their meetings will be the fourth Wednesday of the month from 7:30-8:30pm this year.

You can follow their chapter here on Facebook | The link for their Zoom meeting

April 2nd Deadline to Register Green or Pay Dues Ahead of Annual Convention

This is a reminder for you to register Green by April 2nd or go online and pay your yearly dues.

Here is the link to register your party affiliation with the NJ Division of Elections.

You can also pay your yearly dues online at our website. Click on the "I would like to designate this to a specific fund-GPNJ dues" tab.

Once completed please email our Elections Chair at [email protected].

2021 Green Party of NJ Annual Convention with Keynote Speaker Angela Walker-2020 VP Green Party Candidate

We are proud to announce our 2021 GPNJ Annual Convention on Sunday May 2nd, from 1-4pm. We welcome as our keynote speaker Angela Walker, 2020 Green Party Vice Presidential Candidate. Our YES Caucus will also be presenting "Young Voices for a Green Tomorrow."

This will be online via Zoom due to the ongoing pandemic. This will be the time to vote on new bylaws and elect new leadership! We will also introduce our candidates for office and much more. Please register to attend at this link and share with friends. We will be plugging and making announcements on social media as they develop. Stay tuned

Our numbers keep growing! We are at 11,560 registered Greens in New Jersey this month. Our party is working in New Jersey to represent everyone and we are involved in many movements each day. We are very close to reaching 12,000. Can we make it there by May 2nd? With your help we can!

Signed,

Green Party of NJ State Co-Chairs

Diane Moxley

Craig Cayetano

Tom Violett