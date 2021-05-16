We Stand In solidarity with the People of Palestine

SAN FRANCISCO – Today, May 15, is the 73rd anniversary of the Nakba, the day that changed the Palestinian people's history forever. The Nakbah (al-Nakbah; "catastrophe") marks the forced expulsion, dispossession, and displacement of the majority of indigenous Christians and Muslims, over 750,000 people from Palestine during the 1948 war. In reality, the Nakba has since solidified into an Israeli campaign of terror, ethnic segregation, land confiscations, and destruction of villages for Jewish settlement leading to a vanishing Palestine with over 7 million Palestinians living as refugees today.
Israel's decades-long land annexations and settlements are a violation of human rights and international law according to numerous UN resolutions and prevailing international legal opinion. In April 2021, Human Rights Watch joined hundreds of other international human rights organizations to condemn Israel for "crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution".
This week amid widespread international demands for ceasing violence, Israeli police and armed settlers targeted the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood for illegal evictions of Palestinians, and when faced with the community's resistance, they took to the streets to terrorize the residents. Israeli forces also repeatedly raidedthe holy site of Al-Aqsa Mosque, violently attacking Palestinian worshippers with rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas, while the Israeli military has continued to rain airstrikes and artillery shells in Gaza.
Despite these violations of human rights by Israel, the U.S. government continues to provide it unconditional support and financial aid. The current $3.8 Billion dollar package of aid, authorized in 2016 as a 10-year "memorandum of understanding" between President Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, is staunchly defended by Washington lawmakers.
Today we hear the international community rise in condemnation of the U.S.-funded Israeli illegal occupation, displacement, and violations of the Palestinians' human rights.
On this day, the 73rd anniversary of the Nakba, we stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people and condemn the oppression and violence perpetrated by the Israeli government against indigenous Palestinians.
We urge you to join the Jewish Voices for Peace campaigns and find Palestinian-led coalitions and actions near you. Join us TODAY in protest against violence and hate by taking the following actions:
1. Boost Palestinian voices on social media, use hashtags #FreePalestine #SaveSheikhJarrah
2. Demand immediate condemnation of Israel by the Biden Administration. EMAIL and CALL the White House (202) 456-1111
3. Sign the PETITION to Secretary of State Tony Blinken to demand an end to Israel’s illegal evictions of Palestinians
4. Help our Jewish family face difficult truths about the injustices against the Palestinian people
"It is time to ask something greater of ourselves and of Israel. Only when the strongest lay down their arms can the world begin to find its way to peace" - Sonoma County Green, Susan Lamont
#SaveSheikhJarrah #FreePalestine #SupportPalestine
Our Green values oblige us to support popular movements for peace and demilitarization in Israel-Palestine, especially those that reach across the lines of conflict to engage both Palestinians and Israelis of goodwill.
We support the implementation of boycott and divestment initiatives against Israel similar to those applied to South Africa in the apartheid era, which includes pressuring our government to impose embargoes and sanctions against Israel; and we support maintaining these nonviolent punitive measures until Israel meets its obligation to recognize the Palestinian people's inalienable right to self-determination and fully complies with the precepts of international law by
- Ending its occupation and colonization of all Palestinian lands and dismantling the Wall in the West Bank
- Recognizing the fundamental rights of Palestinian citizens of Israel to full equality; and
- Respecting, protecting and promoting the rights of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes and properties as stipulated in UN resolution 194.
We support a U.S. foreign policy that promotes the creation of one secular, democratic state for Palestinians and Israelis on the land between the Mediterranean Sea and the River Jordan as the national home of both peoples, with Jerusalem as its capital.
Save-The-Date Green Party of California General Assembly
Saturday, June 19 - Sunday, June 20
Mark your calendars! The Green Party California will hold a statewide General Assembly. This is the primary decision-making body of the GPCA and consists of delegates from each active county organization. All Greens are welcome to attend this online meeting.
We will share more information when available, so keep an eye on our GA webpage for details coming soon.
