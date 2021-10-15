Portland Firefighters Local 740 endorses Anna Trevorrow for Portland City Council - District 1

In her near-decade of elected municipal experience in Portland Maine, Anna Trevorrow has acquired a deep understanding of how our city government works and a keen sense of how to improve it. She has a demonstrated ability to navigate complex issues and bring people together to arrive at solutions.

Portland is a fantastic city, as evidenced by the influx of people who desire to make it their new home, yet it faces many important and rapidly-evolving issues. Anna comes uniquely equipped with the knowledge of city process and structure that will allow her to grapple with these issues on day one. #PortlandMaine