US can learn from the world - 3 encouraging things!

During this coronavirus pandemic, it is easy to see that many other countries have responded more quickly and with better and more available testing and treatment than the US has.

It is also easy to see that we would benefit by shifting away from acting as if the US is a world unto itself, toward an attitude of learning from other countries. Ironically, as the three examples in this post will show, even if we only consider solutions the US has practiced in history, we would be better off now.

These three recommendations can provide encouragement. They are a film, a book and TED talk, and a blog. It is hopeful that in this millennium many people, especially young but also old, are more ready to consider solutions and other models without worrying about the word “socialist”, which has been used to weaken many good ideas in the past.

The film was described as “one of the most genuinely, and valuably, patriotic films any American has ever made.” — Godfrey Cheshire of Roger Ebert reviews. It’s an inspiring film for those of us who love this country, and who know it can be better: Where to Invade Next? by Michael Moore. Click on the movie title to find out how to see it, or find its entry on IMDB.com.



Young Dutch historian Rutger Bregman has written a very readable book called Utopia for Realists: How We Can Build the Ideal World. By showing real examples from around the world including the US, Bregman makes a surprisingly realistic case for a Universal Basic Income (UBI), open borders, and a 15-hour workweek. Also, see his TED talk here.



Venezuela is a perfect example of a country that we could learn something from in terms of effecting positive change in society, except that the doors in so many minds have been slammed shut by a relentless barrage of misinformation from our governments and media. Seven years ago this month, Hugo Chavez died, and I posted this blog, 10 things I learned from Hugo Chavez.

I hope you get a chance to experience these possible solutions. I also hope that you and yours — in other words your whole wide world — stay as healthy as possible.



