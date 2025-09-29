Watch Stopping Genocide
An Urgent Briefing & Action Hour
Watch an important webinar recently produced by the Green Party Peace Action Committee (GPAX) and the nascent National Arab American and Muslim American Green Party Caucus (still forming) with Dr. Jill Stein, Mark Elbourno, Wissam Charafeddine, Haig Hovaness, and Madelyn Hoffman to turn outrage into organized aid and political pressure.
🔗 gpax.gpus.org • lifelineforpalestine.com
#StopGenocide #CeasefireNow #GPAX #GreenParty #Palestine #HumanRights #EndTheBlockade
This was recorded on September 23, 2025.
