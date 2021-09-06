Workers *and* the World, unite!

For Labor Day, we're thinking about the necessity of the "Just Transition". A Just Transition means doing everything we can to take human civilization 100% fossil-free by 2030, but doing so in a way that does not devastate everyday people whose livelihoods currently depend on a fossil fuel economy they did not choose.

A Just Transition is necessary: how can we possibly restructure vast swaths of how we live while throwing countless people, families and communities into poverty, jeopardy and despair? First, that's unacceptably cruel. Second, this effort won't work if millions fight it out of desperation.

The Workers of the World and the World, itself, need each other! That's why the Green Party has campaigned for a transformative Green New Deal based on an Economic Bill Rights, publicly-owned energy democracy and revitalized public services. Will you contribute to the Green Party today to support campaigns that fight for an eco-socialist Green New Deal as humanity's best chance to avert climate catastrophe while protecting workers?

We invite you to join and share this Thursday's 11am ET online workshop hosted by the Global Greens on how we can bring people power and real solutions to the COP26 global climate talks in November.

They say "there are no jobs on a dead planet." At the same time, we won't win a livable planet without working people coming together.

That's part of the wisdom behind the Green Party's Four Pillars of Grassroots Democracy, Social Justice, Ecological Wisdom and Nonviolence: we can't achieve any of those values unless we fight for all of them.

The wisdom of the Four Pillars and the values of our Green candidates are desperately needed in elected offices across this country. The clock is ticking and this transformation can't wait.

Happy Labor Day ⚙✊🏽🌎🌻

Green Party of the United States