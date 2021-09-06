Workers Like You Lead Our Movement

From all of us at Team Hoffman/Warburton, we would like to wish you a Happy Labor Day! As New Jersey reels from a historic pandemic, one in which corporations consolidated their wealth, politicians collected checks off their investments, and workers hardly got by, we find it imperative that workers build power in government to challenge the status quo.

Our campaign team, which is composed entirely of students and low/middle income workers, regrets that our government has so poorly supported New Jersey's working and middle class communities through COVID-19. Of course, this is made that much worse as our communities recover from recent natural disasters, including flood waters and tornado outbreaks all across our state. It is especially relevant now that Madelyn Hoffman, and her running mate Heather Warburton are running this campaign around their key policy of a Real, Ecosocialist Green New Deal.

Phil Murphy's climate plan seems to indicate that even after an EF-3 tornado that ripped through Mullica Hill, devastating floods in Manville, Newark, Elizabeth, and elsewhere, and widespread pain at the hands of climate catastrophe, we have until 2050 to wait on climate change. Jack Ciattarelli, the Republican opposition to Murphy does not even indicate he has a climate plan. While the Democratic and Republican Parties skirt around the issue, the Green Party's plan means that by 2030, we will have successfully transitioned the economy away from Capitalism, the main driver of climate change, to a more sustainable, localized, worker-led system. It means investments in our energy infrastructure, in public transit, and in our most vulnerable communities.

In Haledon this weekend, the Green Party completed its annual tradition of marching as a working class party in the Labor Day Parade there. Also present was Phil Murphy, who ignored Madelyn and other activists as she pressed him on important issues, including unemployment checks during this resurgence of the pandemic, a higher minimum wage, and of course opening the debates to our campaign, which doesn't take the large donations required to enter them. Unfortunately, Madelyn is far from the only worker-activist Murphy has ignored. He ignored immigrant workers throughout the entire pandemic. He ignored Atlantic City Casino workers a couple weeks ago in their calls for a smoke-free work environment. He has failed farm workers, temporary workers, and tipped workers, all of whom were excluded from his phased-in rise to a mediocre $15 minimum wage. The Green Party is the change we need to build a worker's movement here in New Jersey and around the country.

We already are making a difference in this race by challenging the status quo, and it is because of the support of valued supporters like you.

Thank you. And may you find empowerment today however it is you can. All power to the people!

Best,

Team Hoffman/Warburton

