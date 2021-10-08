Working for Cincinnati's Future

Logan Simmering is a Union Ironworker running to represent the working class on Cincinnati City Council. He grew up in a small town in Maine, one still governed by the traditional town meeting, and attended public schools. He earned a BA degree in History and Political Science at Warren Wilson College in Asheville, North Carolina.

He has lived in Cincinnati since 2009 and appreciates the city’s rich history, unique identity, classic architecture, and urban spaces. He finds inspiration in our generous and involved citizens. He enjoys contributing to the community through his work with local activist groups, such as Democratic Socialists of America and Food Not Bombs.

While on City Council, he will work to extend power into the hands of all city residents. He believes that, together, we can create a culture of solidarity, build needed public infrastructure, and make Cincinnati a leader in sustainability.