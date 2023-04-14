EcoAction GP forum on Earth Day to May Day

The EcoAction Committee of the Green Party of the U.S. held a webinar forum on Monday, April 10 about the importance of this year’s Earth Day to May Day activities. The event is part of the national day to build the Green Party.

The webinar outlined how green activists can build support for system change not climate change by organizing local educational events, protests, vigils, social media, LTE, call-ins, etc. from Earth Day (April 22) to May Day. An important part is building solidarity among the various movement demanding systemic change, such as Black Lives Matter, women’s rights, GLBQT, rights of nature, public power, peace, and worker and immigrant rights.

Speakers on April 10 addressed the need for the climate movement to be more anti-capitalist, as well as the need for an Ecosocialist Green New Deal; biodiversity / RON; ending single-use plastics and halting fossil fuels; the role of the military on climate; and, how to promote Green living.

Speakers include Mark Dunlea, co-chair of EcoAction and author of Putting Out the Planetary Fire (link for free internet/pdf copy), speaking on climate change and the need to end capitalism; Dawn Marie Cronen, co-chair of EcoAction, speaking on Green Living; and Prof. David Schwartzman, EcoAction member from DC and climate scientist, speaking on climate change and the military.