April Greenstar

Dishonoring Earth Day

By Ralph Nader, April 2022

Instead of championing solar, wind and conservation energy, the GOP (Greedy Old Party) is championing the skyrocketing profits and prices for the omnicidal fossil fuel and atomic power companies. Surging gasoline prices at the pump are not met with excess profits taxes on profit-glutted Big Oil . . . . An excess profits tax could be used to provide rebates to consumers who are being gouged at the pump.

The case for an excess profits tax is made in a new report, Big Oil’s Wartime Bonus: How Big Oil Turns Profits Into Wealth, by Bailout Watch, Public Citizen and Friends of the Earth. Profits (and stocks) of companies like ExxonMobil and Chevron zoomed so much that Big Oil, not wanting to moderate their wholesale prices, have spent $45 billion of your money to buy back their stocks . . . and increase the compensation of their bosses. Unleashing their lobbying forces in Washington, Big Oil and Gas are demanding, the report relates, “faster approval for natural gas pipelines … and increased drilling on public lands and waters . . . .”

Washington is silent on using taxes on fossil-fuel price profiteering for more wind, solar and the little mentioned energy conservation retrofits of buildings throughout the U.S. The energy savings and renewable approach would be faster, cleaner, produce more jobs and benefit more directly to Main and Elm Streets USA . . . .

On the first Earth Day in April 1970, over 1500 demonstrations against air, water and pesticide pollution were held on college campuses around the country. With the onset of the omnicidal fossil-fuel-driven climate catastrophes, leading to even more virulent wildfires, hurricanes, droughts and floods, the college campuses are now too silent, the streets are too empty, and the Congress too somnolent.



PA Green News

Edited by Chris Robinson

Green Party of Montgomery County to Run Candidate for Township Auditor

On March 12, the Green Party of Montgomery County announced that it had endorsed Alex Noyle to run for auditor of East Norriton Township. The Norriton for Noyle Campaign said, “Our grassroots campaign committee is led by Campaign Manager Nicholas Prete and Campaign Treasurer Mitch Peiffer. We can win, and we’re counting on support from everyday folks who want real change and a more responsive government—one by and for the people. Beyond the ballot box, we’re rolling up our sleeves to make an immediate impact: joining community clean-ups, standing in solidarity with protests against war and ecological destruction, and helping our neighbors by putting what they need, like food, directly into their hands. No matter the results of this election, we will work to build a Greener, better future for everyone in East Norriton. We will use our position of power, if elected, to stand firm on our principles in our words and actions.”

GPPA State Committee Meeting

The GPPA State Committee met on March 9. The 52 delegates and friends from 14 PA counties did not accept a Code of Conduct. The State Committee did, however, accept a Grievance and Harassment Procedure. At that meeting, the GPPA Steering Committee announced their 2025 Team Co-leaders:

- Communications Team: Dave Ochmanowicz Jr. (Bucks) and Chris Robinson (Philadelphia)

- Core Team: Steven Smith (York)

- FinanceTeam: Sharif Ahmed (Delaware) and Wendy Keslick (Chester)

- Green Wave Team: Courtney Robinson (Huntingdon) and Bryarr Misner (Allegheny)

2025 Plans for Montco Greens

The new chair of the Green Party of Montgomery County has shared his plans for 2025 with GREEN STAR. Alex Casper tells GREEN STAR he plans to:

- Elect 1-3 Greens in Montco

- Double the size of our active membership from 6 to 12

- Fill all Montco delegate seats and alternate delegate seats to the GPPA State Committee

- Improve the website and publicize Montco Greens activity to a wider audience

- Appear on podcasts, newspapers, and other media to promote our party

- Leave Montco Greens stronger than in 2024

https://www.facebook.com/MontcoGreens# and https://montcopagreens.com

Campaign Updates

Edited by Chris Robinson

One Green Party candidate has been approved to run for local office this year. Other Green Party candidates who plan to run in 2025 or 2026 are welcome to contact GREEN STAR at [email protected].

Alex Noyle for Election to Auditor of East Norriton Township, Montgomery County

Alex Noyle told GREEN STAR, “Guided by Green Party principles, radical transparency, horizontal democracy, and ecological stewardship—we promise to bring independent oversight and ethical governance to East Norriton. We’re here to champion government accountability, protect taxpayer funds, and take a forward-thinking approach to local politics—completely free of the corporate influence and big-party insider alliances that plague so many campaigns. We have never accepted any corporate PAC money, and we never will.”

Please follow Alex Noyle’s campaign here, https://www.facebook.com/Alex4Auditor/

Team Reports

Edited by Patrick O. McNally

Communication Team

Please let your talent for poetry or prose blossom in the spring. You may send us your draft or contact the ComTeam for ideas at [email protected]

Finance Team

Sharif and Wendy joined the March 16 Finance Team meeting, their first as the team’s new co-leads, for a lively discussion around GPPA merchandise and how to get it. The Finance team’s work focuses in two areas: merchandising, and fundraising efforts. A new plan is needed for producing, storing and shipping GPPA merchandise, and the team discussed its options. One suggestion would have us go the drop-shipping route, outsourcing to some degree the production and shipping of items. It’s clear that some kind of interim plan must be developed soon, as we do not have a means to get t-shirts, buttons and other Green items out to our supporters at the moment. The team would like to remind potential donors and bidders of its ongoing auction, at https://www.gpofpa.org/auction

The Finance Team may be reached at [email protected]

The Green Wave Team may be reached at greenwave@gpofpa.org

The Core Team may be reached at [email protected]

National ‌Green‌ ‌News

Edited by David Ochmanowicz Jr.

Green Party Demands Release of Mahmoud Khali

The Green Party of the United States (GPUS) condemns the Trump administration’s threatened deportation of Mahmoud Khalil, an Algerian citizen Green Card holder targeted for his pro-Palestine activism. The Green Party also demands his immediate release, and that he be returned to New York City pending the resolution of his court case . . . . Cassandra Lems, co-chair of the GPUS said: “Greens demand that ICE release Khalil immediately. We further call on the Administration to cease mass deportation efforts. It is a cruel effort to escalate the Trump administration's terrorism against immigrants.”

Joseph Naham, co-chair of the GPUS said: "Fascist policies don’t just brand anti-Zionist and anti-genocide movements as antisemitic—they weaponize this distortion to crush resistance itself. Enacting repression against those who oppose Zionism and genocide is not just complicity—it is an act of antisemitism, co-opting Jewish identity to shield apartheid and silence dissent.”

Get Ready: 2025 Virtual Annual National Meeting & More!

Get ready for the [Green Party] 2025 Annual National Meeting (ANM) happening virtually from July 31 to August 3. Here's what you need to know:

Regular registration begins in April at $100.

Reduced registrations

Waivers will be available June 1

Submit your workshop proposals for the virtual ANM by April 15.

Find details and the submission form here: https://www.gp.org/2025_workshop_proposals

Ohio Green Party condemns harmful spending bill, defense spending increases, and nuclear safety rollbacks

The Ohio Green Party is deeply concerned about the implications of the recently passed spending bill, which the Democrats have failed to defeat on what was essentially a party-line vote and now looking at a short term funding extension until April 11 to negotiate bipartisan legislation. This bill poses significant threats to our nation’s well-being and security by prioritizing defense spending over essential domestic programs. “How serious are the Democrats about protecting the planet and its creatures, even the Republican critters, if they are going to let this go because it is too hard to stop it?” said Daryl Davis of the Anti-Nuke Committee.

Jill Stein Addressing the Workers Strike Back Conference

Jill Stein was one of the featured speakers at the Workers Strike Backconference in Seattle, Washington, on February 22, 2025.

Green Party of U.S. Store

www.gp.org/store

Global Green News

Edited by Hal Brown

Scottish Greens: Labour Utterly Wrong on Costly, Immoral Nuclear Weapons

Scottish Greens Co-leader Patrick Harvie said: “We urgently need to move away from the extremist Trump administration, but maintaining these weapons of mass destruction would leave us tied to him and his dangerous foreign policy . . . . Nuclear weapons are incapable of discriminating between military and civilian targets. Their use would cause mass murder and environmental damage on a scale never seen before.”

... read more ...



Canadian Green Party Rejects Plan to Defund Public Broadcasting

The Green Party [of Canada] warns against drifting toward an American-style system, where corporate money dominates politics and distorts the democratic process. In the U.S., the Citizens United decision opened the floodgates for billionaires and corporations to control elections. If Canada erodes public broadcasting, we take a step down that dangerous path . . . . “In a democracy, ideas—not money—should determine who gets heard,” said Green Party Co-Leader Jonathan Pedneault. “The TVA [short for Téléviseurs associés] debate model is a troubling sign of what could happen when public broadcasting is weakened. This is why [the] plan to defund the CBC/Radio-Canada is so dangerous—it would push us further toward a system where only the wealthiest parties get to participate in shaping the conversation.”

... read more ...



Australian Greens Unveil First Defense Policy

For the first time in the party's history, the Australian Greens have unveiled a formally costed policy to fund new military programs for locally made defensive weapons, while also pledging to slash billions of dollars in spending on American technology...Greens Defence spokesman David Shoebridge said his party wants to cancel Australia's $2.4 billion acquisition of M1A2 Abrams tanks and Black Hawk helicopters from the United States, as well as scrapping the $368 billion AUKUS submarine deal . . . . Greens leader Adam Bandt will also unveil a policy to create a so-called "climate army" to respond to frequent natural disasters...

... read more ...

GPPA State Committee Meeting Dates for 2025



Saturday, June 7, at 1:00 pm in Harrisburg, PA

Sunday, September 14, at noon

Sunday, November 9, at noon

GPPA Communications Team

Issue Credits

Editors: Hal Brown, Patrick O. McNally, David Ochmanowicz, Jr. and Chris Robinson

Contributors: Sharif Ahmed, Theron Gilliland Jr, Wendy Keslick, Bryarr Misner, Alex Noyle, Mitch Peiffer, Nicholas Prete, Chris Robinson, Courtney Robinson and Steven Smith

Layout: Hal Brown, Sherri Miller, and David Ochmanowicz Jr.

Graphic Arts: Kevin Richardson

