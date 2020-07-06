MEDIA ADVISORY - GREEN PARTY of the U.S. Presidential Nominating Convention

Green Party of the United States to Hold Presidential Nominating Convention Online, July 11, 2020

Updated Schedule of Events for Media at the Green Party's 2020 Presidential Nominating Convention, July 9 - 11, 2020

The Green Party’s 2020 Presidential Nominating Convention (PNC) will take place online due to ongoing public health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Green Party of the United States

www.gp.org

For Immediate Release

July 6, 2020

Contact:

Michael O’Neil, Green Party Communications Manager, meo@gp.org, 202-804-2758

Holly Hart, Green Party Media Committee Coordinator media@gp.org | 202-804-2758

Craig Seeman, Green Party Media Committee Coordinator media@gp.org

Deanna Taylor and Tamar Yager, Green Party National Meeting Committee Coordinators, anm_info@gp.org

John Andrews and Sanda Everette, Green Party Presidential Campaign Support Committee Coordinators, pcsc@gp.org

What: Green Party of the United States 2020 Presidential Nominating Convention

When: Thursday, July 9 to Saturday, July 11, 2020

Where: Online, broadcast live to GP.org and social media platforms

2020 Green Presidential Nominating Convention Page

Media Credentialing Application

The gathering will be conducted over Zoom from July 9 to July 11, with the PNC proceedings scheduled for July 11 beginning at 12:00 pm Eastern Time. The PNC proceedings will be streamed live at https://www.gp.org/live.

The Green Party will broadcast the PNC live, for free on social media for all. The convention will feature candidate speeches, guest speakers (see below) and approval of the Green Party’s 2020 platform.

All delegates voting from state Green Parties and identity caucuses will be conducted online via roll call from designated election reporters or through a secure electronic voting application, as determined by convention procedure.

Additional media opportunities will include press conferences with national Green Party leaders, 2020 Green candidates and officeholders, and the Green Party presidential and vice-presidential nominees. Press conferences will be hosted on a dedicated Zoom conference line.

Online workshops and panels will be offered to convention registrants throughout the week. Please register on the media credentialing page if you are interested in covering program events and news conferences.

Candidates Seeking the Green Party Presidential Nomination

Media Credentialing Application

MEDIA MUST BE CREDENTIALED IN ADVANCE TO RECEIVE ZOOM INFO

Schedule of Press Events

Eastern Daylight Time

Details for all events are subject to change. An final advisory with updates and candidate and speaker details will be published the week of the convention.

Thursday, July 9, 4:00 p.m.

Press Conference welcoming media to the Green Party's 2020 Presidential Nominating Convention, featuring party officials and convention organizers.

Friday, July 10, 10:00 a.m.

Press Conference with Green Party candidates for federal office. (participants TBA)

Friday, July 10, 11:00 a.m.

Press Conference with Green Party candidates for local and state offices. (participants TBA)

Friday, July 10, 1:00 p.m.

Press Conference with Green Party officeholders (participants TBA)

Friday, July 10, 2:00 pm.

Press Conference with Green Party candidates for federal office. (participants TBA)

Saturday, July 11, immediately following the convention.

Press Conference with Green Party presidential and vice-presidential nominee



Confirmed 2020 speakers:

Ajamu Baraka, Green Party 2016 vice-presidential nominee, political activist and scholar, whose work has appeared in Black Agenda Report, Common Dreams, Dissident Voice.

Dr. Margaret Flowers, Organizing for Health Justice. Advisor to Physicians for a National Health Plan (PNHP) and co-founder of Health Over Profit for Everyone (HOPE).

Cam Gordon, Address to Green Party National Convention. Elected member of the Minneapolis City Council since 2006, co-founder of the Green Party of Minnesota and has been called "the most prominent Green elected official in the US."

Robin Harris, Green Party and George Floyd Rebellions. Green Party National Black Caucus Co-Chair and 2018 Green Party candidate for Orange County Commissioner, Florida.

Seth Kaper-Dale, The Power of Imagining Winning. Co-pastor of the Reformed Church of Highland Park, New Jersey, 2017 Green Party candidate for Governor of New Jersey, author of A Voice for Justice: Sermons that Prepared a Congregation to Respond to God in the Decade After 9/11.

Margaret Kimberly, Greens Are the Only Choice. Co-founder, editor and columnist for Black Agenda Report, author of Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents.

Jenny Leong, two-term elected Green Party Member of the Legislative Assembly of New South Wales, Australia.

Lisa Savage, We Lead Together. The Maine Green Independent Party’s candidate for U.S. Senate, running in a ranked choice voting election for that office.

Dr. Jill Stein, Keynote: Greens - more than ever, we are the ones we've been waiting for. The Green Party presidential candidate in 2016 and 2012, the first national presidential candidate to call for a Green New Deal.



Previous Green nominees, convention sites:

2016 Jill Stein (P), Ajamu Baraka (VP), August 4-7, 2016. Houston, TX

2012 Jill Stein (P), Cheri Honkala (VP), July 12-15, 2012, Baltimore, MD

2008 Cynthia McKinney (P), Rosa Clemente (VP), July 10-13, 2008, Chicago, IL

2004 David Cobb (P), Pat LaMarche (VP), June 23-28, 2004. Milwaukee, WI

2000 Ralph Nader (P), Winona LaDuke (VP); June 24-25, 2000. Denver, CO

1996 Ralph Nader (P), Winona LaDuke (VP); August 19, 1996. Los Angeles, CA

