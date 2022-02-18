GreenLine — February 18, 2022

02/22 Candidate Training: Early Campaign Development

So, you want to run for office this year — but where to get started? With some preliminary thought and work, you can prepare a basic campaign outline and strategy that provide an efficient and organized structure to work with, and enable your campaign to operate as a model of Green/progressive organizing and community building — many "wins" are possible.

Join us for:

Early Campaign Development

February 22, 2022

9:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Nationwide Call For Green Artists & Designers

The Green Party US Merchandise Committee is soliciting completed art submissions for products to be featured in the Green Party store found at gp.org/store. All proceeds from the Green Party US store DIRECTLY support the national Green Party. We are currently accepting two, three, or full color designs. Please incorporate “gp.org” in your design, if at all possible.

Pennsylvania Greens say "No War with Russia!" On February 12, the pre-Valentine's Day crowd at Philadelphia's Love Park was joined by 75 demonstrators who gathered for a rally to stop the U.S. escalation of tension with Russia. The protest called for an end to U.S. military and economic moves against Russia. Signs said, "Fight Racism, Not Russians!" and "Union Contracts, Not Military Contracts!"



"The drumbeat for war should be shown for what it is -- a distraction," declared Hillary Kane (Cedar Park), a member of the Green Party of Philadelphia City Committee (GPOP). "It is a convenient distraction from all of the ills plaguing Biden domestically -- from the COVID pandemic to the housing crisis to the climate crisis. We need to focus our energies on those issues, not some trumped up conflict with Russia. This is 2022, not 1962." Read more...

Missouri Green Party 2022 Ballot Access Drive Making Missouri Green Again! The Missouri Green Party is hard at work "Making Missouri Green Again!" to regain ballot access for the Green Party in Missouri. Check out our Ballot Access Petitioning Guide, then download the PDF Petition Form to start collecting signatures in your community!

Update on Kansas Bill for Ballot Access Reform The Kansas Green Party bill to reduce the number of signatures required for official party recognition has been introduced in the House Elections Committee as House Bill 2578! The next step for us to get our bill passed is to get a hearing on the bill and convince the committee to vote to pass the bill out of committee! Passage of this Ballot Access Reform Bill will be a game-changer for the Kansas Green Party! After a successful petition drive, it will allow Kansas voters to register as Green and it will allow Greens to nominate their own candidates when petitioning under the new law. Read more...