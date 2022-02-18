GreenLine — February 18, 2022
Happy Friday! This GreenLine is dedicated to all of the national, state and local Green Party volunteers who will set aside some of their weekend off-hours for the work necessary to keep building this party.
Whether you're canvassing on the street or proofreading meeting minutes, you are appreciated!
—Michael O'Neil, GreenLine Editor and Green Party Communications Manager
02/22 Candidate Training: Early Campaign Development
So, you want to run for office this year — but where to get started? With some preliminary thought and work, you can prepare a basic campaign outline and strategy that provide an efficient and organized structure to work with, and enable your campaign to operate as a model of Green/progressive organizing and community building — many "wins" are possible.
Join us for:
Nationwide Call For Green Artists & Designers
The Green Party US Merchandise Committee is soliciting completed art submissions for products to be featured in the Green Party store found at gp.org/store. All proceeds from the Green Party US store DIRECTLY support the national Green Party. We are currently accepting two, three, or full color designs. Please incorporate “gp.org” in your design, if at all possible.
Pennsylvania Greens say "No War with Russia!"
On February 12, the pre-Valentine's Day crowd at Philadelphia's Love Park was joined by 75 demonstrators who gathered for a rally to stop the U.S. escalation of tension with Russia. The protest called for an end to U.S. military and economic moves against Russia. Signs said, "Fight Racism, Not Russians!" and "Union Contracts, Not Military Contracts!"
Missouri Green Party 2022 Ballot Access Drive
The Missouri Green Party is hard at work "Making Missouri Green Again!" to regain ballot access for the Green Party in Missouri.
Check out our Ballot Access Petitioning Guide, then download the PDF Petition Form to start collecting signatures in your community!
Update on Kansas Bill for Ballot Access Reform
The Kansas Green Party bill to reduce the number of signatures required for official party recognition has been introduced in the House Elections Committee as House Bill 2578! The next step for us to get our bill passed is to get a hearing on the bill and convince the committee to vote to pass the bill out of committee!
Passage of this Ballot Access Reform Bill will be a game-changer for the Kansas Green Party! After a successful petition drive, it will allow Kansas voters to register as Green and it will allow Greens to nominate their own candidates when petitioning under the new law.
