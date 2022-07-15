GreenLine For July 14, 2022

ANM Friday 7/22 Film Screening: 2040

Friday, July 22nd at 8pm ET. Included with ANM registration

Motivated by concerns about the planet his 4-year-old daughter would inherit, filmmaker Damon Gameau (That Sugar Film) embarked on a global journey to meet innovators and changemakers in the areas of economics, technology, civil society, agriculture, education and sustainability. Drawing on their expertise, he sought to identify the best solutions, available to us now, that would help improve the health of our planet and the societies that operate within it. From marine permaculture to decentralised renewable energy projects, he discovered that people all over the world are taking matters into their own hands.

This journey is the central premise for the documentary 2040, a story of hope that looks at the very real possibility that humanity could reverse global warming and improve the lives of every living thing in the process. It is a positive vision of what could be, instead of the dystopian future we are so often presented.

The Green Party of the United States Black Caucus Calls for End to Police Brutality and Abuse of Power

WASHINGTON — The Green Party of the United States National Black Caucus condemned Akron police officers' killing of Jayland Walker on June 27, 2022. Police officers fired more than 90 bullets at Walker. He was not carrying a weapon when shot at and killed. Police initially claimed that he had fired at them. The gun in question did not have Walker's prints on it and was found to be registered to a white man living in another part of Ohio.

Darryl! LC Moch, National Black Caucus Co-Chair, stated, “An accountability model that eliminates the ability of police unions to defend officers accused of misconduct is essential to finally putting an end to the killing of unarmed black men, women, and children by police.”

Katie Halper Show Features Green Party U.S. Senate Candidate Matthew Hoh, Discussing Julian Assange and the Dem's dirty tricks

Comedian and broadcaster Katie Halper, who will perform at our Annual National Meeting Fundraiser and Celebration on July 23rd (tickets on sale now), featured North Carolina Green Party nominee for U.S. Senate Candidate Matthew Hoh on her weekly radio show and livestream to discuss the U.S. empire's continued persecution of Julian Assange and how Matthew's campaign is facing "double-pronged opposition from the Board of Elections and the National Democratic Establishment."

