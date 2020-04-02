GreenLine March 2020

Oh, what a difference a month makes.

March saw the COVID-19 pandemic sweep across this nation and transform daily life for millions of people. Many have lost their jobs while others are being coerced to work in dangerous circumstances. Brave workers in multiple sectors are boldly pushing back. People are trying to keep it together when, for the sake of safety, we are asked to remain physically apart.

Of course the system failed us, and not just President Trump. Decades of cutting public services, suppressing Medicare-For-All and squeezing workers — all for the benefit of corporate profits — have let us with scandalously threadbare protections against a crisis of this scale.

We must figure out how — even in these unique and alienating circumstances — to support each other and to organize to build the power necessary to hold the bi-partisan system accountable for its failures.

That is why we must keep fighting to build the Green Party as a home for everyday people who have been all but forsaken by the two-party cartel and their Wall Street paymasters.

Read on and learn about how that work continues and how you can be part of the change we need.

—Michael O'Neil, GreenLine Editor and Green Party Communications Manager





Green Party US and State Parties Respond to COVID-19 Pandemic, Implications for Communities and Candidates

In addition to the government's unjust bailouts for corporations while leaving working people with the barest assistance, we are also dealing with the consequences of how "social distancing" to contain the pandemic could have the effect of killing grassroots candidates' chances of getting on the ballot this year.

Use our action center to email your governor today and demand that candidates be granted emergency relief from normal petitioning requirements.

We should not be asked to sacrifice democratic participation in elections when officials can readily grant the exceptions necessary to keep communities safe and allow candidates the opportunity to serve those communities in public office.

Learn more about how state Green Parties and candidates are responding to COVID-19

Save the date: July 9-12,

2020 Green Party Presidential Nominating Convention

The Annual National Meeting (ANM) Committee is exploring a range of possibilities to convene our Presidential Nominating Committee (PNC) with Wayne State University (WSU), including different virtual options. We appreciate that WSU is working with us and giving us time to evaluate options as conditions develop.

We have some folks gathering information from state parties to ensure any adapted convention we may have meets their ballot access requirements. We expect to reach a decision no later than mid-May, if not sooner, on how to proceed, so please keep looking for announcements.

We are still accepting (and encouraging) registration to cover convention costs, regardless of format. But we have paused registration for meals and housing, at this time. Register online here.

Dee Taylor and Tamar Yager

Annual National Committee Co-Chairs



Just click on the pic below to order your merchandise today!

A Green Puerto Rico

Report from Darlene Elias on her February visit to the first national congress of Estado Nacional Soberano de Borinken (National Sovereign State of Puerto Rico) I think a lot about the future of Puerto Rico. Especially after the hurricanes and recent earthquakes. Puerto Rico has been in a recession the last twelve years. It also has been plagued by corruption and the imposition of the Junta (financial control board) has just made matters worse. People are leaving Puerto Rico by the thousands in search for a better life. Now the amount of Puerto Ricans living in the United States has surpassed the number on the island. The population of Puerto Ricans continues to decrease with every major calamity. Something that has concerned me since I first learned about the forced sterilization of Puerto Rican women. My thoughts always bring me to the question of what can be done to improve the outlook of Puerto Rico. The answer I always arrive at is the United States has to cut with the purse strings and set Puerto Rico free. CONTINUE READING... Keep Up To Date With The Green Party Presidential Primary Candidates Visit gp.org/2020 today

Self-Quarantined? "Binge Watch" Our Candidate Training Webinar Archive! The Green Party US Coordinated Campaign Committee (CCC) holds monthly webinar trainings for candidates and campaign support staff. There are dozens of recorded trainings available on a variety of topics and there's never been a better time to catch up! This week's webinar featured a brainstorm on how to campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic, including tips for candidates getting started with livestreaming.

Lisa Savage For US Senate (ME) Calls for Immediate Rent and Mortgage Relief

Lisa Savage, Independent Green candidate for U.S. Senate from Solon, launched a Congressional petition this week, calling for legislation to enact forgiveness of rent payments for all residential renters and abatement of all mortgages on residential buildings with five dwelling units or fewer. While the legislation should be enacted immediately, she said, any eventual legislation should be retroactive to April 1 and last one month past any local, state, or federal declaration of emergency, shelter in place order, or widespread social distancing order that keeps a significant portion of the populace out of work.

"Countless people have lost some or all of their income in the pandemic and are worried about how to pay their rent or make their mortgage payments coming due on April 1st," said Savage.

CONTINUE READING...

Green Party of Minnesota Takes on COVID-19, Duopoly Corruption, Keeps Celebrating and Organizing in the Community

Green Party of Pennsylvania Holds Virtual State Meeting In Lieu of Convention, Models Virtual Meetings for Other States

GPPA cancelled their March 21-22 state convention in accordance with social distancing but held a virtual conference on the 22nd so the state committee could conduct necessary business.

The meeting had Green Party guests from Florida and Michigan to see how GPPA holds productive and secure meetings online!