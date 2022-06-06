June 6, 2022
Do you like this post?
NEWS
NLGC Statement on Leaked Draft SCOTUS Opinion
CANDIDATES
Julio Cesar Flores for Congress | California
Elect Veronika Fimbres for Insurance Commissioner | California
20 Reasons To Vote Green in 2022 | New York
Luis J. Rodriguez, the Chicano Activist poet running against Gavin Newsom | California
Can we just ban assault weapons? | Indiana
UPCOMING 2022 CONVENTIONS
2022 Green Party Annual National Meeting | July 22 – 24
Green Party Of Hawai’i Annual State Convention 2022 | June 11
Maryland Green Party 2022 Annual Assembly | June 12
2022 Indiana Green Party Annual Congress | June 25
Green Party of Florida Annual General Membership Meeting 2022 | June 25 & 26
EVENTS
Memorial Service for Vallipuram Vivekananthan | June 8
OBITS
Do you like this post?
Showing 1 reaction