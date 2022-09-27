September 27, 2022
NEWS
Prepare for the Surge Howie Hawkins Tells PA Greens
GreenLine For September 24, 2022
CANDIDATES
Ashley Esposito & Salimah Jasani for Baltimore City Board of Education! | Maryland
Sharyl McFarland for Secretary of State | Wisconsin
Juan Sanchez for Secretary of the Commonwealth | Massachusetts
Elect Gloria Caballero Roca for State Auditor | Massachusetts
See also this mini-blog on Voter Suppression
VIRTUAL EVENTS
Matt Hoh Fireside Chat with Chris Hedges | September 28
2022 Green Wave Candidates! | September 29
VIDEOS
The recordings from the 2022 Green Party Virtual Annual National Meeting are now available
https://www.gp.org/2022_plenary
https://www.gp.org/2022_workshops
https://www.gp.org/2022_candidate_cafe
Matt Hoh for Senate Fireside Chat with Howie Hawkins
Matt Hoh for Senate Virtual Fireside Chat: Margaret Kimberley
Matt Hoh for Senate Virtual Fireside Chat: Ending the War on Drugs
#GreenSocialist Notes #91 with Howie Hawkins
Missouri Floods, Preventable Devastation
STATE CONVENTIONS
Green Rainbow Party 2022 Annual Convention | October 1
