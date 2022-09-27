NEWS

Prepare for the Surge Howie Hawkins Tells PA Greens

GreenLine For September 24, 2022

CANDIDATES

Ashley Esposito & Salimah Jasani for Baltimore City Board of Education! | Maryland

Sharyl McFarland for Secretary of State | Wisconsin

Juan Sanchez for Secretary of the Commonwealth | Massachusetts

Elect Gloria Caballero Roca for State Auditor | Massachusetts

See also this mini-blog on Voter Suppression



VIRTUAL EVENTS

Matt Hoh Fireside Chat with Chris Hedges | September 28

2022 Green Wave Candidates! | September 29



VIDEOS

The recordings from the 2022 Green Party Virtual Annual National Meeting are now available

https://www.gp.org/2022_plenary

https://www.gp.org/2022_workshops

https://www.gp.org/2022_candidate_cafe

Matt Hoh for Senate Fireside Chat with Howie Hawkins

Matt Hoh for Senate Virtual Fireside Chat: Margaret Kimberley

Matt Hoh for Senate Virtual Fireside Chat: Ending the War on Drugs

#GreenSocialist Notes #91 with Howie Hawkins

Missouri Floods, Preventable Devastation

STATE CONVENTIONS

Green Rainbow Party 2022 Annual Convention | October 1