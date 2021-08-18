August 18, 2021

ONINE EVENTS

CCC Webinar: EcoAction for Candidates | August 24

US Sanctions Africa and Latin America | September 12

NEWS

Green Party of Virginia opposes Del-Mar fracked gas pipeline expansion

The Hoffman / Warburton campaign supports casino workers demand for a safe and smoke free workplace

RIP Stanley Aronowitz

CANDIDATES

Henry Conoly, GP Candidate for Congress says, “End war and welcome refugees”

VIDEOS

Palestine Experiences and Community Organizing | Illinois Green Party

ANM Videos

2021 ANM Workshop Videos

Kali Akuno 2021 Green Party Annual National Meeting Keynote

Surviving Pulse

UPCOMING CONVENTIONS

Pacific Green Party 2021 Convention | August 21

Green Party of Virginia State Party Meeting | September 4

Green-Rainbow Party State Convention | September 25 (details to come)

The 2021 Conventions are also aggregated at https://www.gp.org/2021_state_conventions