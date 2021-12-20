Greenline — December 20, 2021

Jill Needs Your Help Fighting an FEC Decision That Could Hurt Green Candidates for Decades

Right now, Jill is fighting a battle that may well determine whether alternative parties and independents will be able to gain access to the ballot – an essential part of the struggle in elections to come.

Currently, Dr. Stein is fighting a decision by the Federal Election Commission (FEC) that strikes another blow against open, fair elections by seriously limiting our ability to use federal public matching funds to gain ballot access. Specifically, the FEC is demanding that the 2016 Stein campaign repay over $175,000 in funds we earned under the federal matching funds program over five years ago.

The FEC’s demand grows out of their refusal, after the fact, to recognize the use of matching funds to complete ballot drives during the 2016 primary campaign. Since the 2016 campaign account is all but closed, the FEC is holding Jill, as the candidate, personally liable for repaying this massive, unjust bill from personal funds.

WATCH: Real Zero Carbon Emissions vs. Net Zero: The Difference Means Everything

Learn how to decode the jargon and false solutions polluters and the corporate parties use to dodge real action and accountability for the climate crisis in this powerful webinar from the Green Party's EcoAction Committee.

🚨Spoiler Alert!🚨 "Net Zero" is a license to keep pumping greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and destroy our chances for climate justice.

Get the facts with David Schwartzman, member of the DC Statehood Green Party and professor emeritus of biology at Howard University, joined by founder and director of the Energy Justice Network Mike Ewall.



GPNY Says New York’s Draft Climate Plan is too Weak to Avoid Climate Collapse

The Green Party of New York (GPNY) said that the initial draft climate plan by the state's Climate Action Council falls far short of adequately responding to the Code Red for the Planet warning issued by the world’s scientists in the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change).

GPNY officers said the climate plan must be amended to be clear that the era of fossil fuels is over. They urged the non-governmental members on the Council to bring various issues up for a vote at the December 20 meeting, starting with a motion to halt all new fossil fuel infrastructure in the state, including any expansion of natural gas in buildings (such as NYC is planning to do).

"It is time for New York to formally declare a climate emergency, acknowledging that it poses an existential threat to the future of our state's residents. Elected officials must find the courage to stand up to the fossil fuel industry and their wealth and campaign contributions. The goals agreed to in the CLCPA need to be treated as the floor, not the ceiling. Meaningless slogans like 'net zero by 2050' are designed to protect the fossil fuel industry," said Mark Dunlea, co-chair of the Green Party of the United States EcoAction Committee and GPNY's 2018 candidate for State Comptroller.

Green-Rainbow Party of Massachusetts Updates

The Massachusetts Legislature is closed now for the holiday season. The bills providing Medicare for All in Massachusetts (S. 766 and H. 1267) remain on the shelf of the Joint Committee on Health Care Financing. Meanwhile, House Leader Ron Mariano’s bill to “save” community health care centers from the predations of larger healthcare organizations (H. 4262) has rocketed along.

The difference? Mariano’s bill has to do with private profits, while single-payer healthcare has to do directly with public health.

December 2021 news from Pennsylvania

The Green Party of Pennsylvania is now recruiting candidates to run for election during 2022. If you are a registered Green Party member who lives in Pennsylvania, reach out if you are interested at [email protected]

Green Party Meets in Lively Session

Elected delegates to the Green Party of Pennsylvania met virtually on November 14. Including visitors, there were 20 people present from eight counties. They passed a resolution calling for a ban on new fossil fuel pipelines and another resolution supporting the Shut Down Berks Coalition.

The GPPA Communication Team offered three reasons why members should write news releases, and the GPPA Finance Team asked members to fill out a 2022 budget survey.

Green Party of Utah Meeting, January 29

Saturday, January 29, 2022 AT 4 PM – 5:30 PM EST

Next steps for the Green Party of Utah!

Come prepared to discuss ballot access and strategies for re-building.

You must register in advance for this meeting.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Additional information may be found on Facebook.