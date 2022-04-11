GreenLine For April 11, 2022

Green Party on IPCC Report: US Must Halt Fossil Fuel Emissions, Enact a Green New Deal

The Green Party of the United States said that world leaders must interpret the latest report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) as highlighting the need to immediately halt the burning of fossil fuels.

“We need elected officials who have the political courage to immediately say no to fossil fuels, and who are willing to build a world centered on a Green New Deal (GND) that combines a rapid transition to 100% renewable energy and zero emissions within a decade, while ensuring the economic needs of all are met,” said Green Party EcoAction Co-Chair Mark Dunlea. Greens in the U.S. first campaigned for such a plan in 2010, after European Greens had proposed such an initiative a few years earlier.



Sweeping nuclear boondoggle at taxpayers expense proposed by Ohio legislators The Green Party of Ohio opposes HB434 and supports the right of communities to know what is in their neighborhood and have a say in decisions that affect their health, safety and quality of life. The Ohio House has passed a bill that threatens to surpass HB6 in its impact on Ohio citizens, and it won’t be confined to First Energy ratepayers. This time we all get to pay for a dubious experiment to develop small nuclear reactors (SMRs) which are euphemistically called Advanced Nuclear Reactors by the proponents and by one corporation, eGeneration. It is a bill that gives the open wallet of Ohio taxpayers to perform research and develop SMRs (molten salt reactors) and they don’t have to actually produce anything. Have the citizens of Ohio been informed of this bill? Not that anyone has noticed. Read more... Wisconsin Greens seek 2022 candidates The Wisconsin Green Party is currently seeking candidates for 2022 elections. Recent polls show over 60% of US voters believe the Democratic and Republican parties are doing such a terrible job that a new major party is needed. The time is right to build a party for the people - but we need candidates to make it happen. If you'd consider running for office, let us know and we'll get in touch to discuss the possibilities! Read more... Video Available: Green Party of Washington Campaigning 101 Training All across the country hundreds of Green Party candidates will be challenging the two corporate parties, so this is a great time to learn the ins and outs of running for office and a great opportunity to listen to the experiences of Greens who have run and won their seats. This is a great chance for people who are interested in running or participating in electoral campaigns to get their questions answered by Greens who've done it. Watch, "Like" and share on YouTube

April Green Star News from the Green Party of Pennsylvania The Green Party has an excellent slate of candidates running for office this year, but we need your help to get them on the ballot. Whether you’re a seasoned petitioner or have never carried a clipboard before, we would be so grateful for you to join us this year in helping our candidates achieve ballot access and get into office, where they can start making the changes we so desperately need!