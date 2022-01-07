Greenline — January 7, 2022

Green Party Member Matthew Hoh Appears on Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper's "Useful Idiots" Podcast

Green Party peace organizers are likely to remember Matthew Hoh's important contribution to our Biden's Wars: The First 100 Days webinar.

Just before Christmas, Matthew brought his razor-sharp critique of the U.S. empire and war machine (backed by his experience serving in the Marines and the State Department) to the popular Left podcast "Useful Idiots," hosted by Katie Halper and Matt Taibbi.

Matthew helps contrast the vast, wasteful Pentagon budget against the paltry social spending called for in Biden's "Build Back Better Bill" that has nevertheless been attacked by austerity hawks.

Green Party's Black Caucus Hosting "Ethnicity: The 'Other' Category in the Black Community - Perspectives of Afro-Latinos" Online Panel on January 8

In the Black American Community and overall Diaspora, ethnicity has always been a controversial and divisive topic — but should not be.

Marginalization within blackness has continued to rise. In this session, we are not only going to confront the problem but also pose solutions in this panel discussion engaging Afro-Latino perspectives.

This event is hosted and presented by the Green Party National Black Caucus.

Jill Stein on Jordan Chariton's "Status Coup" Talking Slow-Moving Execution of Assange/Upcoming Climate Apocalypse

Jordan Chariton's "Status Coup" show had Jill on for a full hour to discuss how the U.S. government's persecution of Julian Assange has moved beyond mere torture and into a slow-moving execution, why the work of Assange, Wikileaks and whistleblowers are so important, and how the corporate media and corporate parties collude to deprive everyday people of real choices and a real voice.

Jill also speaks the truth on the severity of the climate crisis — which is already here — and why we must fight for real solutions.

2022 State Conventions Are Being Scheduled!

Find out when Greens near you are convening to organize campaigns, nominate candidates, build the party and much more!

The Green Party of Texas, Green Party of Washington, Green Party of Utah and the Pacific Green Party of Oregon have posted dates, so far, with more to come.

Green Party of Texas Updates

The Green Party of Texas (GPTX) congratulates Delilah Barrios for Governor & Hunter Crow for Texas Railroad Commissioner for completing the candidate application process for the 2022 Green nomination, including payment of filing fees to TX SOS. GPTX also received an application from Alfred Molison for Land Commissioner, in principle protest of money as a barrier to political participation. GPTX thanks candidates for standing as Greens in 2022, and encourage Texas Greens to connect with and support their campaigns.

GPNY Says "State of the State" is dire re: climate, grassroots democracy, social and economic justice in New York

Ahead of Governor Hochul's Wednesday State of the State Address, Green Party of New York leaders put the Democrats on notice as failing to deliver on the climate emergency, grassroots democracy, and social and economic justice in New York, despite years of state control.

"Real leadership from the governor's mansion would look like helping passage of the New York Health Act by including it in the 2022-23 budget, ensuring single-payer universal healthcare to all New Yorkers," said Green Party of NY Co-Chair Gloria Mattera. "That is the kind of agenda we will set in the 2022 elections with our statewide and state legislature candidates." Green Party officers said they will also make an issue of reforming New York to be the nation's gold standard for ballot access, reversing the draconian restrictions put in place to sabotage smaller parties during Andrew Cuomo's corrupt and abusive administration.

Green Party Opposes Fossil Fuel Pipelines in Pennsylvania

"Many people who have worked or lived near the gas drilling and fracking operations in the Marcellus Shale region and other U.S. areas have experienced noise pollution, smog, poisoned drinking water wells, skin rashes, constant headaches and body aches, respiratory problems, cancers, other health problems, physical injuries and deaths. Wildlife, livestock, and domesticated animals have also been seriously sickened or killed by these fracking and drilling operations.



Profits and wages for a few do not justify this torment, and it seems more ridiculous to continue powering our societies with these dirty and dangerous forms of energy when we can satisfy all our energy needs through the combined use of improved energy efficiency, wind power, solar power, small scale hydropower and geothermal power that impose no health hazards on anyone."

— Jocolyn Bowser-Bostick, a former member of the Green Party of Pennsylvania (GPPA) steering committee

GPCA Presents "The History and Future of the Green Party" Webinar Sunday, January 9 This month marks the 30th anniversary of the Green Party in California — and you are invited to discuss the GPCA's history and future — both locally, statewide, and nationally! This webinar will briefly review the events which led to GPCA receiving official statewide recognition on January 21, 1992, starting with the inspiration of European Greens being elected to their national legislatures in the early 1980’s, the publication of the book “Green Politics” by Charlene Spretnak and Fritjof Capra in 1984, and the creation of the “Green Committees of Correspondence” and state and local Green groups from the mid-1980’s onward — eventually leading to the first U.S. Green state political parties in the early 1990’s. Speakers include Laura Wells and Greg Jan. Register online...