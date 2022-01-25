Greenline — January 25, 2022

Green Party Celebrates #RCVDay With Teach-in on the Fight For Democracy

Did you know Ranked Choice Voting has its own holiday?? It's January 23rd (1/23 for "1, 2, 3" — get it? 😁) and we marked the occasion with an amazing panel of experts from the front lines of the fight to democratize elections through RCV and Proportional Representation.

With:

Howie Hawkins –2020 Green Party US Nominee for President

Diane Silver – Representative, FairVote

Lynne Serpe – Political consultant and former candidate

Robin Harris – Candidate for Florida State Representative

Matthew Hoh – Candidate for U.S. Senate

Watch online and share...



Green Party In The News: Poll Says "Democracy is in Danger of Collapse"

Following news of a poll reporting that "53% of Americans expect political divisions in U.S. to become worse over time" and that a majority believe "democracy is in danger of collapse", PressTV invited Green Party US Communications Manager to discuss these tensions.

Michael shared analysis of how our broken election system silences alternative views, how the parties of war and Wall Street benefit, and how we can democratize our elections with measures like Ranked Choice Voting and Proportional Representation.

Watch and share...

Acclaimed Anti-War Organizer Matthew Hoh Launches Campaign for US Senate in North Carolina The North Carolina Green Party is proud to announce their first-ever candidate for nomination for the US Senate, Matthew Hoh. A Wake Forest, NC resident, Matthew is a dues-paying member of the NCGP and has been enthusiastically endorsed by the party membership by consensus. In 2009, Matthew resigned in protest from his post in Afghanistan with the State Department over the American escalation of the war. In 2010, Matthew was named the Ridenhour Prize Recipient for Truth Telling. Matthew’s writings have appeared in online and print periodicals such as the Atlanta Journal Constitution, CounterPunch, Defense News, the Guardian, the Huffington Post, Mother Jones, the Raleigh News & Observer, Charlotte Observer, USA Today, the Wall Street Journal, and the Washington Post. Read more...

Protecting Waters of the Earth: 02/02 Webinar With the Green Party of St. Louis and Universal African Peoples Organization

Join the Green Party of St. Louis and the Universal African Peoples Organization for the program “Protecting Waters of the Earth”

Panelists and topics will include:

Silvia Secchi, Water Quality and Agricultural Production

Luwezi Kinshasa, Colonialism and Water Disputes in Africa

Don Fitz, Dams, Climate Change, Habitat Loss and Poisoning

David Josue, Over-fishing by Rich Nations in Waters of Poor Nations

Natalie Lowrey, Dangers of Deep Sea Mining Jason Donofrio

Jason Donofrio, moderator

February 02, 2022 at 7:00pm – 9pm



You must register to attend this Zoom meeting. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information on joining the meeting.

Updates From The Green Party of California

Support GPCA's Left Unity Slate of Candidates

Single-Payer, healthcare for all takes a step forward in CA

GPCA co-sponsors online Eco-Socialism conference, 01/29/2022

Mountain Party Condemns Bipartisan Anti-Abortion Resolution CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Mountain Party condemns the anti-abortion resolution introduced in the State Senate by Democratic Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin and Republican Senators Patricia Rucker and Randy Smith. Senate Resolution 12 is a resolution being pushed by the Virginia-based anti-choice organization Day of Tears. It aims to designate January 22 as a day of mourning; on this day in 1973, the Supreme Court ruled in Roe v. Wade that abortion is a constitutional right. Day of Tears resolutions have been passed in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi and similar resolutions will be introduced in a half-dozen more states this year. Read more...