GreenLine — March 30, 2022

Registration Now Open: Dr. Jill Stein, Howie Hawkins to Join April 11 Earth Day to May Day Organizing Kickoff Webinar

The Green Party US EcoAction Committee is hosting an online forum for organizing Earth Day to May Day (#ED2MD) on Monday, April 11 at 9PM ET via Zoom.

Special guests will include recent Green Party presidential nominees Howie Hawkins and Dr. Jill Stein, EcoAction co-chairs DawnMarie Cronen and Mark Dunlea, and Markie Miller of the Ohio Greens Lake Erie Bill of Rights.

Howie Hawkins will talk about organizing around the Ecosocialist Green New Deal, part of our 2022 #ED2MD theme along with rights of nature and real zero emissions. Dr. Stein will talk about the Earth Day Strike 2022 for People, Planet and Peace over Profit.

The forum will outline the key themes for Earth Day to May Day and give suggestions about how to organize and support such efforts in your community.

Friday, April 1 at 8pm ET: US Senate Candidate Matthew Hoh and Dr. Jill Stein Discuss "The Urgency of People-Powered Politics"

Right now, people are hungry for a new kind of politics.

From endless war, to the ever-rising cost of living, to systemic injustice to the accelerating climate meltdown: it’s clear that the problems we face won’t be solved by the same political parties that created them.

That’s why we’re thrilled that two-time Green Party Presidential Nominee Dr. Jill Stein will be joining Matthew Hoh this Friday, April 1 for a critical discussion on the urgency of people-powered politics — please join us there and spread the word!

Tonight 03/30 9pm ET: California Public Banking Webinar Facilitated by Green Party '04 Presidential Nominee David Cobb From Legislation to Operation: The Nuts and Bolts of Opening Public Banks in California Following the passage of the landmark California Public Banking Act, elected officials and activists are working hand-in-hand to implement public banks that will serve as a powerful tool for local governments. Public banks are the pathway for governments to invest in the long-term sustainability of local economies and return profits to the public. This session will hear from electeds and advocates on constructing business plans, viability studies, and governance frameworks for California public banks, and will be facilitated by California Public Banking Alliance member and 2004 Green Party US Presidential Nominee David Cobb. View speakers and register online... April 2: Green Party Mid-Atlantic Mid-Term Mixer: Peace, Potluck, and Pitch-In Join one of the largest Green Party events of the year in the sunny Hampton Roads region of Virginia and North Carolina. In North Carolina, there are two fabulous candidates running for office: Matthew Hoh for U.S. Senate and Joshua Bradley For Raleigh City Council. Across the border in Virginia there are Greens running as well, including Blaizen Buckshot Bloom for Chesapeake School Board and Garry Hubbard for US Congress in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District. So, JOIN US at the border of both states in Chesapeake, VA with party members and activists from across the East Coast for our "Mid-Atlantic Midterm Mixer" for an opportunity to discuss peace, picnic with friends, and pitch-in time or money to support our candidates across the Mid-Atlantic. Guest speakers and RSVP info... April 6: Reducing Car Dependency: Compact Communities, Buses and Trains Presented by the Missouri Green Party, Kansas Greens and the Black and Green Webinar Series: As communities continue to be dominated by America's car culture, how long can we continue on this trajectory? How can we break this endless cycle of building more highways? Lack of rail service and public transit in rural and urban communities increases inequities in housing, employment and access to medical care. Living in asphalt wastelands makes walking or biking unsafe. Communities of color have repeatedly been dispersed to make way for more highways. Differently abled citizens are forced to wait for assistance at busy intersections. At this webinar, learn about ideas to live more healthfully and interactively with our neighbors. Panelists: Richard Rudolf: Rail Users Network (pre-recorded)

Madison Butler: Rail Passengers Association

William McDowell: Pittsburgh for Public Transit

Neal Ehardt: Stop TxDOT I-45 Register online...

Green Party of New Mexico Annual Meeting / Convention The Green Party of New Mexico will hold their 2022 Annual Meeting / Convention on Sunday, April 10 from 12pm-3pm local time.



Election of State Officers will take place

April 24: Green Party of Michigan Nominating Convention

The Green Party of Michigan Nominating Convention is set for Saturday at 8:30am and additionally Sunday if needed.

Campaign training to be provided following the convention, and/or Sunday.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

May 14 Mountain Party Convention With Keynote Speaker Cheri Honkala

The Mountain Party of West Virginia is happy to announce 2012 Green Party Vice Presidential Nominee Cheri Honkala as the keynote speaker for their 2022 state convention!

Cheri Honkala is a nationally and internationally recognized anti-poverty and human rights advocate. For the past 25 years she has dedicated her life to creating a movement led by the poor, not their advocates. Honkala has organized numerous protests, holding marches, demonstrations and setting up tent cities, in the course of which activities she has been arrested for civil disobedience violations more than 200 times.

May 14, 2022 at 12:00pm – 3pm

Morgantown Marriott

Two Waterfront Pl

Morgantown, WV 26501