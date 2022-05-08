GreenLine For May 8, 2022

Leaked Supreme Court Roe v. Wade Decision Could Mean Massive Danger to Reproductive Healthcare, Invasion of Privacy

WASHINGTON – The Green Party of the United States has expressed alarm and calls to organize for the right to safe, legal and confidential access to abortions, following reports of a leaked draft Supreme Court majority opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

“This is an extremely disturbing decision from the Supreme Court,” said Green Party National Women’s Caucus Spokesperson Holly Hart. “It would overturn decades of understanding and policy that protected women’s privacy and health. If access to safe abortion is handed to state legislatures, we will see a greater erosion of access throughout the country. Tragically, some of the most severe limitations and hardships will fall on poor women, and women with health problems. Denying access to safe abortions in the past has done little or nothing to reduce their number. Instead, we can expect to see ‘destination clinics’ where women will have to travel. Those without resources will resort to ‘back-alley’ abortion providers,” said Hart.



National Women's Caucus Petition on Roe v. Wade: Email Congress

The Women’s Caucus of the Green Party of the United States stands firmly on the right of choice for women everywhere — always!

We hope that you will take this stand with us. There are lots of ways to do this. One that is easy enough to do right now is to send your Representatives this message asking them to represent the rights of all women, not just the rights of those who are anti-abortion.

National Lavender Greens Caucus Statement on Leaked Draft SCOTUS Opinion

The National Lavender Green Caucus unequivocally denounces this assault on the bodily autonomy of those who can become pregnant. The leaked draft US Supreme Court opinion first circulated by Politico, if finalized, would throw out nearly five decades of protection for an individual’s right to a safe and legal abortion. The draft decision also makes it abundantly clear that the conservative majority on our nation’s highest court is setting up future challenges to LGBTQIA+ rights.

Justice Alito’s reasoning for overturning Roe v. Wade could be applied to existing case law in cases such as Obergefell v. Hodges (marriage equality), Lawrence v. Texas (sexual equality) and even Loving v. Virginia (interracial marriage). While the opinion attempts to dismiss these concerns, those statements ring hollow. Put simply, this decision sets the stage for the eventual erosion of the fundamental protections that queer people have been fighting for in the country for generations. Time and time again we see the people in power in both the big parties using our bodies, our safety, and our pleas for justice as rallying cries for votes and donations, only to abandon us once elected.

2022 Green Party Annual National Meeting Registration is OPEN

The 2022 Green Party Annual National Meeting (ANM) will be held virtually, as the world's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was not yet ready to guarantee a safe, in-person meeting during the planning process.

We will miss the opportunity to share space with Greens from across the country but we can take this virtual gathering as an opportunity for national work on some of the most pressing challenges for this party. We hope you will join us from July 22-24.

Important information for ANM Participants:

All ANM Participants MUST REGISTER ONLINE to receive instructions on how to convene with us online. Please register by Friday, July 15th.

