GreenLine For May 8, 2022
Happy Mother's Day
The origins of Mother’s Day has values that speak to the Green values of today. Women of the time organized for peace, fighting poverty and alleviating unsanitary living conditions for poor women and children.
The Green Party stands against wars and imperialism that brutalize, displace and traumatize women and children. Our 10 Key Values resonate with the early iterations of a “Mother’s Day” that had peace, equal rights and access to child care as its focus.
What does Mother’s Day 2022 offer the over 17 million U.S. women and their children living in poverty today? The Democrats have failed to renew the Child Tax Credit that provided critical assistance during the pandemic. In the long term, neither corporate political party has prioritized a national initiative to eliminate poverty and hunger in the richest country in the world. In fact, their positions on war, climate and health care contribute to the loss of life in our most vulnerable communities.
On this Mother’s Day let’s honor the women who nurture us by building a political movement that promotes peace and non-violence here and abroad. Cutting billions from the bloated military budget will give the gift of improved Medicare-For-All, food security and universal, federally funded child care to all families. It takes a political party like the Green Party to replace aggression and occupation with disarmament and diplomacy and we need your support to promote that project for peace.
—Michael O'Neil, GreenLine Editor and Green Party Communications Manager
Leaked Supreme Court Roe v. Wade Decision Could Mean Massive Danger to Reproductive Healthcare, Invasion of Privacy
WASHINGTON – The Green Party of the United States has expressed alarm and calls to organize for the right to safe, legal and confidential access to abortions, following reports of a leaked draft Supreme Court majority opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.
“This is an extremely disturbing decision from the Supreme Court,” said Green Party National Women’s Caucus Spokesperson Holly Hart. “It would overturn decades of understanding and policy that protected women’s privacy and health. If access to safe abortion is handed to state legislatures, we will see a greater erosion of access throughout the country. Tragically, some of the most severe limitations and hardships will fall on poor women, and women with health problems. Denying access to safe abortions in the past has done little or nothing to reduce their number. Instead, we can expect to see ‘destination clinics’ where women will have to travel. Those without resources will resort to ‘back-alley’ abortion providers,” said Hart.
National Women's Caucus Petition on Roe v. Wade: Email Congress
The Women’s Caucus of the Green Party of the United States stands firmly on the right of choice for women everywhere — always!
We hope that you will take this stand with us. There are lots of ways to do this. One that is easy enough to do right now is to send your Representatives this message asking them to represent the rights of all women, not just the rights of those who are anti-abortion.
National Lavender Greens Caucus Statement on Leaked Draft SCOTUS Opinion
The National Lavender Green Caucus unequivocally denounces this assault on the bodily autonomy of those who can become pregnant. The leaked draft US Supreme Court opinion first circulated by Politico, if finalized, would throw out nearly five decades of protection for an individual’s right to a safe and legal abortion. The draft decision also makes it abundantly clear that the conservative majority on our nation’s highest court is setting up future challenges to LGBTQIA+ rights.
Justice Alito’s reasoning for overturning Roe v. Wade could be applied to existing case law in cases such as Obergefell v. Hodges (marriage equality), Lawrence v. Texas (sexual equality) and even Loving v. Virginia (interracial marriage). While the opinion attempts to dismiss these concerns, those statements ring hollow. Put simply, this decision sets the stage for the eventual erosion of the fundamental protections that queer people have been fighting for in the country for generations. Time and time again we see the people in power in both the big parties using our bodies, our safety, and our pleas for justice as rallying cries for votes and donations, only to abandon us once elected.
2022 Green Party Annual National Meeting Registration is OPEN
The 2022 Green Party Annual National Meeting (ANM) will be held virtually, as the world's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was not yet ready to guarantee a safe, in-person meeting during the planning process.
We will miss the opportunity to share space with Greens from across the country but we can take this virtual gathering as an opportunity for national work on some of the most pressing challenges for this party. We hope you will join us from July 22-24.
Important information for ANM Participants:
All ANM Participants MUST REGISTER ONLINE to receive instructions on how to convene with us online. Please register by Friday, July 15th.
Read the Latest Edition of Green Pages, Sign Up For Updates
Read the latest edition of Green Pages at greenpagesnews.org
Sign up to receive email updates directly from Green Pages
California Green Party: Honoring Workers of the World
May Day 2022 is clearly representative of the workers' struggle against the exploitative nature of capitalism. Petitions to form labor unions have increased by 50% in 2022 as huge corporate entities like Amazon and Starbucks with their teams of lawyers and massive anti-union marketing schemes are facing the might of a workforce that is discovering and yielding its power and leverage.
As the global pandemic raged on for three years, workers organized and formed alliances in their communities, and across the country, strikes and work stoppages were organized by laborers, teachers, nurses, and all the exploited essential workers. Workers have turned a small wave of union organizing in early 2021 into a tsunami we hope will continue to grow.
Green Party of Philadelphia: Responding to reproductive rights threats
PHILADELPHIA – A Supreme Court draft opinion calls for overturning Roe v Wade and thereby criminalizing abortion. The Green Party of Philadelphia does not think the state should detain women's reproductive rights.
Remember, this is an opportunity to achieve multiple goals. The Green party encourages folks to attend [rallies] and solicit signatures for our candidate's nomination papers. Getting our candidates on the ballot is a step toward ensuring reproductive rights.
Maryland Green Party 2022 Annual Assembly
The Maryland Green Party is excited to announce their 2022 Annual Assembly is happening, online, on Sunday, June 12th, from 1:00-5:00 p.m. It's free, and Greens can register here. Please stay tuned for details as we finalize our featured speakers.
Want to serve in the Maryland Green Party? We’re seeking candidates for our annual officer elections. We need co-chairs (2), a secretary, a treasurer, a membership coordinator, plus 3 delegates to the National Committee of the US Green Party and 3 alternate delegates. Nominations are due by May 20 at 9:00 p.m.
Pacific Green Party of Oregon 1st Nominating Convention
The Pacific Green Party of Oregon is hosting this year's first Nominating Convention on Saturday, June 4, 10:00am - 3pm.
The convention marks the launch of our candidate recruitment campaign for the 2022 general election, ending on the 2nd Nominating Convention Saturday August 6th.
Please fill the Statement of Candidacy for Elected Office if you are interested in running for office in 2022.
SAVE THE DATE!
RUN FOR OFFICE OR RECRUIT A CANDIDATE!
SUPPORT CURRENT CAMPAIGNS
Resources and materials can be found at pacificgreens.org/campaigns
Green Party of the United States
