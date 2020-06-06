June 5, 2020
A dedicated page for stories on Covid-19
Stories about how the pandemic has affected ballot access
Current and past statements in Support of #BlackLivesMatter
Green Party Calls For Defunding the Police Across New York State
The Green Party of California statement on the murder of George Floyd
Statement on George Floyd's murder and ongoing protests across the country
Lavender Green Caucus statement on the killing of George Floyd
US Senate Candidate Savage: we must act to overcome white supremacy and systemic racism
Statement on the murder of George Floyd and solidarity protests around New York State
Statement on the public executions of unarmed black men, women and children nationwide
