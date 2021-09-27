September 27, 2021
NEWS
The Green Party of Connecticut Supports Mandatory Covid-19 Public Health Measures
Bidens Racist Immigration Policy
Help save democracy in New York
The United States’ Haitian Humanitarian Crisis
CANDIDATES
Only 36 days left to elect Connor Mulvaney to Pittsburgh City Council!
ONINE EVENTS
GreenWave Candidates Showcase | September 28
Kearni Warren Happy Hour Fundraiser | September 29
Ohio Green Party Labor Caucus Meeting | October 2
UPCOMING CONVENTIONS
Illinois Green Party Fall Conference | November 13
The 2021 Conventions are also aggregated at https://www.gp.org/2021_state_conventions
VIDEOS
UN General Secretary Declares Climate Emergency — Green Party Responds
ANM Videos
Kali Akuno 2021 Green Party Annual National Meeting Keynote
