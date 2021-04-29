ZOOM MEETINGS

100 per cent Renewables is Possible in Illinois | April 29

What way forward for the workers’ movement? | April 30

Envisioning a Greener New Deal | May 5

Sisters Rising Documentary | May 7

NEWS

Earth Day to May Day Week Continues On!

Groups urge Cong. Tonko to Say No to Fossil Fuels, Amend CLEAN Futures Act

We Need a REAL Green New Deal > video added

Samuel Rose for Schenectady School Board



UPCOMING CONVENTIONS

The 2021 Conventions are also aggregated at https://www.gp.org/2021_state_conventions

Save the date for our 2021 convention! | May 22 & 23

The Green Party Of Hawai’i 2021 Annual State Convention | June 5

2021 Annual National Meeting | July 15 - 18