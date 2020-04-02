April 2, 2020
A dedicated page for stories on Covid-19 has been created
Stories about how the pandemic has affected ballot access can be found at https://www.gp.org/tags/covid19ballotaccess
The Green Party of Hawai’i Annual State Convention 2020
COVID-19 public health measures makes signature petitioning impossible
COVID-19 News in Santa Clara County
Close Bath Iron Works petition sent to Gov. Mills & Maine legislators today
US Senate Candidate Savage delivers petition calling for immediate closure of Bath Iron Works
Green Party of New York Executive Committee statement In support of Transgender Rights
Candidate Brody-Andrew Mulligan receives key endorsement from Green Party of Texas
