August 17, 2021
ONINE EVENTS
CCC Webinar: EcoAction for Candidates | August 24
NEWS
Green Party calls for PA election reform
Illinois Green Party Sign & Share - Medicare For All Petition
Pacific Green Party holding convention on Saturday
Green Party of Florida "Bridges of Love" End the Embargo Solidarity Event
New Steering Committee
https://gpus.org/committee-assignments-2021-2022/
https://www.gp.org/steering
ANM Videos
Kali Akuno 2021 Green Party Annual National Meeting Keynote
CANDIDATES
Bart Everson: Prophets and Profits
VIDEOS
Palestine Experiences and Community Organizing | Illinois Green Party
UPCOMING CONVENTIONS
Pacific Green Party 2021 Convention | August 21
The 2021 Conventions are also aggregated at https://www.gp.org/2021_state_conventions
