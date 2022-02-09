February 9, 2022
NEWS
Help put the New Mexico Green Party back on the ballot
Missouri Green Party 2022 Ballot Access Drive
Update on Our Bill for Ballot Access Reform! | Kansas
Stop Banking the Bomb | Pennsylvania
2022 CANDIDATES
Help us get Matthew Hoh on the ballot! | North Carolina
Brian Setzler for Portland City Auditor | Oregon
ONLINE EVENTS
2022 Campaign Skills Share | February 19
CCC Webinar: Early Campaign Development | February 22
PUBLIC EVENTS
Rally Against US/NATO Military Intervention in RUSSIA/UKRAINE! | February 12
VIDEOS
Protecting Waters of the Earth | Black & Green Wednesday Event
UPCOMING 2022 CONVENTIONS
Green Party of Michigan State Membership Meeting | February 12
Green Party of Texas 2022 Nominating Conventions | March 8
Green Party of New Mexico Annual Meeting / Convention | April 10
