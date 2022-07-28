GreenLine for July 28, 2022 (also, call Biden today 📞)

Thanks to all of the technical helpers who made these recordings possible!

Did you miss a workshop during the meeting? We've got you covered! Learn about running for office, ballot access, issue organizing and more.

Visit the Green Party's YouTube page for a treasure-trove of videos from the Annual National Meeting to support your campaigns and organizing!

Meanwhile, the Republican-majority U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear the Moore v. Harper case on North Carolina gerrymandering in which the court is likely in 2023 to affirm the “independent state legislature” doctrine . That formerly fringe legal theory claims that the U.S. Constitution’s election clause empowers state legislatures to administer federal elections as they see fit, no matter what state governors, state constitutions, or state courts say. It would enable state legislatures to rig elections through partisan gerrymandering, partisan voter suppression, and partisan vote counting. Republican-controlled state legislatures could name their own Electoral College slates if they lose their states’ popular vote in order to steal the 2024 presidential election ."

"The last week of June 2022 brought more strikes against an American democracy already in deep crisis. Democrats blocked access to the ballot for the Green Party of North Carolina and seven independent gubernatorial tickets in New York.

Help Make History in Connecticut A humble request from candidate for Governor Michelle Louise Bicking: I am reaching out personally to solicit your support in reaching the 7,500 signature deadline by August 10st. If there is any way you can gather signatures in your own towns as well as places that you frequent, please let me know. If there are places that you would like me to speak or otherwise be present, please call on me directly. The days that I have most availability are Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays to meet, discuss a town by town strategy, etc. I cannot complete the last leg of this race to get in the state ballot without you. ALL of you. If you haven't heard it says in a while, THANK YOU so much for your individual investment in keeping the Green Party afloat on the state and local levels throughout out the decades. I hope to see you soon, at an event hear you. In solidarity, Michelle Louise Bicking, LCSW MPA CD (DONA) Read more and help out...

The Massachusetts Green-Rainbow Party Needs Help Getting on the Ballot

The Massachusetts Green-Rainbow Party urgently needs your help getting our statewide slate on the ballot, which could lead to regaining major party status and securing ballot access for our 2024 federal and presidential candidates!

Would you like to see Green candidates through 2024? This year, MA Green-Rainbow Party is down several key volunteers for various reasons and they are relying heavily upon a professional petitioner to collect the 5000 verified signatures needed to secure ballot access for our slate of statewide candidates. We need his help and yours!

The deadline is approaching at the end of July! Our campaigns need to pay him (a very modest amount compared to any petition firm), for his work that we are truly grateful for so that we can get our slate on the ballot. MGRP also needs volunteer petitioners ASAP – even if you can only volunteer for just one day or event.

Help Put the Green Party of Pennsylvania on the Ballot

The Green Party of Pennsylvania needs your help to ensure there's a Green choice on the ballot in Pennsylvania this year. We need at least 5000 signatures before July 29th, 2022, and we're over half way there now -- your help will get us to the goal! We're working to do this three ways, and call for volunteers to sign up for one of the following:

VOLUNTEER to circulate a petition and get signatures from voters at public events! Contact us and we can get you materials to petition on your own, or connect you with teams in Pittsburgh or elsewhere!



SIGN a petition yourself, if you are a registered voter in PA! If you're unable to volunteer, we can mail you a petition; you sign it, get your friends, family, or neighbors to sign, and mail it right back!



DONATE to help us cover petition expenses, filing fees, and legal costs, if you're unable to sign or volunteer!

Learn more about our slate of Green candidates in Pennsylvania, and sign up to volunteer, sign a petition, or donate, at greenslate2022.com!