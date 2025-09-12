GreenLine September 2025

2025 Annual National Meeting Wrap-up

Our 2025 Annual National Meeting once again was a success. There were a total of 354 registrations. Below are Miko Peled’s keynote, an impassioned call for support for the Green Party by Jill Stein, and a link to recordings to the workshops and other sessions.

Elections to the Steering Committee resulted in reelections for Craig Cayetano and Holly Hart & newly elected members Wissam Charafeddine, Mark Elbourno, and Arshia Papari.

The National Committee also voted to hold an in-person Annual National Meeting next year in Chicago. It will be held July 23-26, 2026 at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

The 2025 Keynote address by Miko Peled

Jill Stein on the importance of the Green Party

2025 Candidates

2026 Candidates

Read what state and local Green Parties are up to

RECENT RECORDINGS

Lifeline for Palestine: September 5th recording

Lifeline for Palestine: September 7th recording

Dismantling Elite Economic Skyscrapers

INPERSON & VIRTUAL EVENTS

Sean Dougherty: The Fight Against Pesticides | September 13

New Jersey Green Party activist and author, Madelyn Hoffman, to attend book launch | September 17

Northwest Indiana Green Party meeting | September 21

Be The Media

Banking and Monetary Reform Committee publishes each month the "Greening The Dollar" Newsletter

Green Party of the United States

