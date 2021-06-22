June 22, 2021
ONINE EVENTS
Juneteenth Green Party Dialogue & Discussion | June 21
NEWS
Pittsburgh Green Party joins Stop the Station
Green Party requests public hearings to review California’s top two experiment and alternatives to it
Green Party of Washington joins the Lummi Nation and others urging the return of this captive orca to her native waters
Freedom Ride: How Not to Celebrate Juneteenth
Dominique Faison Green Party Candidate Petition Upheld By Secretary of State
UPCOMING CONVENTIONS
The 2021 Conventions are also aggregated at https://www.gp.org/2021_state_conventions
Indiana Green Party 2021 State Congress | June 26
Green Party of Texas state meeting | June 26 & 27
2021 Annual National Meeting | July 15 - 18
