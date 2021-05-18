ZOOM MEETINGS

Young Greens: International Spring Event between New Jersey and Vantaa, Finland | May 22

Restorative Justice in Action | May 22

Muskegon Greens' May Speaker Series Event | May 25

NEWS

Platform Table of Contents now includes an extensive list of anchor links

We Stand in Solidarity with the People of Palestine

Remembering Nikeeta Slade | Green Pages

Texas State Meeting in June



UPCOMING CONVENTIONS

The 2021 Conventions are also aggregated at https://www.gp.org/2021_state_conventions

Save the date for our 2021 convention! | May 22 & 23

Arizona Green Party general membership meeting | May 22

The Green Party Of Hawai’i 2021 Annual State Convention | June 5

Green Party of New York | June 5

Details to come

Green Party of New Mexico | June 12

Indiana Green Party 2021 State Congress | June 26

Green Party of Texas state meeting | June 26 & 27

2021 Annual National Meeting | July 15 - 18