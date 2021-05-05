May 5, 2021
ZOOM MEETINGS
Envisioning a Greener New Deal | May 5
This event has been endorsed by over a dozen state & local Green Parties and national caucuses
Sisters Rising Documentary | May 7
NEWS
Green Party of Seattle – Earth Day 2021 Seed Give Away
2021 Maine Green Independent Party Convention: Direct Democracy Forum
Pittsburgh: Stop Banking the Bomb
Joshua Bradley for Raleigh Workers: North Carolina
News for May from North Carolina
Phonebanking for Equal Ballot Access & RCV: Illinois
UPCOMING CONVENTIONS
The 2021 Conventions are also aggregated at https://www.gp.org/2021_state_conventions
Maine: Save the date for our 2021 convention! | May 22 & 23
The Green Party Of Hawai’i 2021 Annual State Convention | June 5
Green Party of New York | June 5
Details to come
Green Party of New Mexico | June 12
Details to come
Indiana Green Party 2021 State Congress | June 26
2021 Annual National Meeting | July 15 - 18
Showing 1 reaction