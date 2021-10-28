NEWS

California Greens Endorse a “Left Unity Slate” with the Peace and Freedom Party for 2022 Elections

CANDIDATES

https://www.gp.org/2021_candidates | https://www.gpelections.org

Support Our Families by Helping Our Farmers | Dominique Faison

Claretta Duckett-Freeman vows to stand up to political bullying

The Time is Now! | Connor Mulvaney

Final Canvass for Kearni Warren

EVENTS

Agriculture as a Weapon of Domination | November 3

UPCOMING CONVENTIONS

Illinois Green Party Fall Conference | November 13

Wisconsin Green Party 2021 Fall Gathering | November 13