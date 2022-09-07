September 7, 2022
NEWS
PA Green Party Candidates, Unions Can Build Working Class Unity
Mountain Party Reiterates Commitment To Labor Movement
GreenStar News - September 2022
GreenLine For September 1, 2022
PA Green Gubernatorial Candidates Say, “End Legalized Bribery!”
Democrats climate budget bill is too little, too late | EcoAction Committee
Green Party of Pennsylvania files nomination petitions to put fracking, healthcare, more on ballot
CANDIDATES
Hawkins, Mattera call for Economic Bill of Rights on Labor Day
Matt Hoh for Senate fireside chat with Howie Hawkins
See also this mini-blog on Voter Suppression
VIRTUAL EVENTS
PFOA / S Forever Chemicals webinar | September 12
Missouri Floods, Preventable Devastation | September 14
VIDEOS
The recordings from the 2022 Green Party Virtual Annual National Meeting are now available
https://www.gp.org/2022_plenary
https://www.gp.org/2022_workshops
https://www.gp.org/2022_candidate_cafe
