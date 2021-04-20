April 19, 2021
ZOOM MEETINGS
How green is Biden’s climate leader summit? | April 20
Stand Up Fight Back: Pipelines Blow! | April 21
We Need a REAL Green New Deal | April 22
Muskegon Greens' April Speaker Series Event | April 27
What way forward for the workers’ movement? | April 30
NEWS
Green Party has cure for Philadelphia gun violence
Earth Day to May Day Events Calendar
Time to declare climate emergency, fund Green New Deal and climate mitigation
Longshots make the best winners
Wisconsin Greens spring gathering April 17 Updated information
Green Party of Pennsylvania embraces workers' rights on May Day
Pennsylvania Green candidate joins Senate race
UPCOMING CONVENTIONS
The 2021 Conventions are also aggregated at https://www.gp.org/2021_state_conventions
2021 Annual National Meeting | July 15 - 18
Washington State Spring gathering and membership meeting | May 2
Save the date for the Maine 2021 convention! | May 22 & 23
Showing 1 reaction