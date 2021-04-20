ZOOM MEETINGS

How green is Biden’s climate leader summit? | April 20

Stand Up Fight Back: Pipelines Blow! | April 21

We Need a REAL Green New Deal | April 22

Muskegon Greens' April Speaker Series Event | April 27

What way forward for the workers’ movement? | April 30

NEWS

Green Party has cure for Philadelphia gun violence

Earth Day to May Day Events Calendar

Time to declare climate emergency, fund Green New Deal and climate mitigation

Longshots make the best winners

Wisconsin Greens spring gathering April 17 Updated information

Green Party of Pennsylvania embraces workers' rights on May Day

Pennsylvania Green candidate joins Senate race

UPCOMING CONVENTIONS

The 2021 Conventions are also aggregated at https://www.gp.org/2021_state_conventions

2021 Annual National Meeting | July 15 - 18

Washington State Spring gathering and membership meeting | May 2

Save the date for the Maine 2021 convention! | May 22 & 23