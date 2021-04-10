ZOOM MEETINGS

EcoSocialists Movements | April 10

Muskegon Greens' April Speaker Series Event | April 27

NEWS

Hoffman wants Green Party nod for governor

Schwartzman defeats Pritchard to become Galesburg's mayor

The waterway is a lifeline for the people of Vieques and Culebra

Wisconsin Greens spring gathering April 17 (Updated information)

UPCOMING CONVENTIONS

The 2021 Conventions are also aggregated at https://www.gp.org/2021_state_conventions

2021 Annual National Meeting — July 15th - 18th

Pacific Green Party of Oregon Spring Convention

2021 Illinois Green Party Spring Convention

Wisconsin Greens spring gathering April 17