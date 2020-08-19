August 19, 2020
A dedicated page for stories on #BlackLivesMatter
A dedicated page on the Hawkins/Walker campaign
A dedicated page for stories on Covid-19
Stories about how the pandemic has affected ballot access
Stories about Voter/Party suppression work by the Democrats
Democrat Party legal actions force three Green candidates off the ballot, suppress voters
Green Party candidates will appear on Maryland ballots in November
Knee on the neck of Black Americans for 400 years
Minnesota activists hold Juneteenth rally for reparations
Black Lives Matter's Trahern Crews shines a light on Minneapolis and racism
Democrats’ efforts to deny ballot lines to Green Party is voter suppression
Protect the vote and end privatization of the Postal Service
Hawkins/Walker highlight voter suppression and election theft
Democrats aim to keep Greens off fall PA statewide ballot
