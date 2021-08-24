August 24, 2021
ONINE EVENTS
CCC Webinar: EcoAction for Candidates | August 24
US Sanctions Africa and Latin America | September 12
NEWS
There is a Cure for the Covid-19 Blues
Connecticut's Green Party talks values, fall elections
Green Party of Virginia supports striking Nabisco workers
BE THE MEDIA
Illinois Green Party Series Livestream on Mondays
ANM Videos
Kali Akuno 2021 Green Party Annual National Meeting Keynote
UPCOMING CONVENTIONS
Green Party of Virginia State Party Meeting | September 4
Green-Rainbow Party State Convention | September 25
The 2021 Conventions are also aggregated at https://www.gp.org/2021_state_conventions
