February 1, 2022
NEWS
Revisiting a Green New Deal for DC in 2022
2022 CANDIDATES
Kiel Corkran for Kansas Commissioner of Insurance
Disabled War Veteran Announces Campaign for US Senate in North Carolina
ONLINE EVENTS
Protecting Waters of the Earth | February 2
Global Greens Virtual Conference | February 5
Medicare 4 All CT Monthly Member Meeting | February 8
Young Greens Livestream - Presidential Reunion | February 18
2022 Campaign Skills Share | February 19
VIDEOS
Be the Change! Run for Office! Event with Green Officeholders
UPCOMING 2022 CONVENTIONS
Green Party of Washington 2022 Winter Gathering | February 6
Green Party of Texas 2022 Nominating Conventions | March 8
State Conventions
If your state has scheduled an upcoming convention / meeting, please send a note to [email protected].
https://www.gp.org/2022_state_conventions
