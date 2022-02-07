NEWS

February 2022 Green Star Newsletter

Green Party of New York seeks candidates for state and federal offices

GreenLine — February 04, 2022

Nationwide Green Artists & Designers

Want to help grow the Green Party?

Greens call out Democratic Party for once again killing California’s hopes for single-payer healthcare

GPAX Statement on Ukraine Crisis

Stop the Saber-Rattling! Greens Call for Immediate Diplomacy to Resolve Ukraine Crisis



2022 CANDIDATES

Help us get Matthew Hoh on the ballot! | North Carolina

Brian Setzler for Portland City Auditor | Oregon



ONLINE EVENTS

Medicare 4 All CT Monthly Member Meeting | February 8

Green Party of Michigan State Membership Meeting | February 12

Young Greens Livestream - Presidential Reunion | February 18

2022 Campaign Skills Share | February 19



UPCOMING 2022 CONVENTIONS

Green Party of Texas 2022 Nominating Conventions | March 8

Green Party of New Mexico Annual Meeting | Convention | April 10