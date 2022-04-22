Earth Day GreenLine For April 22, 2022

Green Party Co-Sponsors Earth Day Strike 2022, Calls for Gas Boycott April 22

The National Committee of the Green Party of the United States voted on March 27 to endorse and co-sponsor the Earth Day Strike 2022 and Gas Boycott.

The Green Party joins the coalition of citizen activist groups calling for a Gas Boycott as part of a ten-day program of nonviolent action to advance the causes of peace, environmental protection, and social justice from Earth Day, April 22, through May Day.



2022 Green Party Annual National Meeting Registration is OPEN

The 2022 Green Party Annual National Meeting (ANM) will be held virtually, as the world's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was not yet ready to guarantee a safe, in-person meeting during the planning process.

We will miss the opportunity to share space with Greens from across the country but we can take this virtual gathering as an opportunity for national work on some of the most pressing challenges for this party. We hope you will join us from July 21-24.

Important information for ANM Participants:

All ANM Participants MUST REGISTER ONLINE to receive instructions on how to convene with us online. Please register by Friday, July 15th.

Green Party US Condemns Attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Green Party leaders strongly condemned the April 15, 2022, attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem by Israeli Defense Forces. The IDF conducted an early morning raid on the mosque as thousands of worshippers were gathering for morning prayers, injuring over 100. The mosque is an Islamic holy site.

The IDF has previously attacked Al Aqsa as an intimidation effort. This was done last June, following protests against forced evictions in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem.

Green Party of California Co-Sponsors Decolonizing Economics: The 3rd Annual Post-Capitalism Conference Running Now Through Saturday The world is teetering on the edge of a world war. The ecological crisis is not coming– it is here, and getting worse, faster than almost anyone predicted. The inherent contradictions of late-stage capitalism are creating wealth and income disparity greater than at any time in modern history. Fascism is rising as a mass movement. Yet, workers, organizers, students, teachers, activists, land and water protectors, social justice warriors, and others are daring to create something else – something transformative! Join us over Earth Day for a three-day virtual event anchored by the Wiyot Tribe, Cooperation Humboldt, and several professors at Cal Poly Humboldt. This summit is being co-sponsored by the Green Party of California, the Green Eco-Socialist Network, and many solidarity economy networks. Panel and presentations include DIshgamu Humboldt (a Wiyot-led Community Land Trust), Decolonizing Restoration the Role of Art & Culture Labor organizing, Decolonizing Cannabis, Racialized Capitalism, and much more! For a link to all offerings Register online... WI Green Party endorses Sharyl McFarland for Secretary of State The Wisconsin Green Party has announced that its endorsement of Sharyl McFarland for Secretary of State in the 2022 election. Sharyl McFarland is a Milwaukee organizer who has spent decades working for social justice and human rights. Her advocacy work addresses problems common in Wisconsin and across the United States, including voter suppression, racial inequalities, mass incarceration, homelessness, rights for immigrants, poverty, the lack of adequate transportation, healthcare, and more. “I identify with the people who want their government to listen and include them in discussions that affect their daily lives,” said McFarland. “It is my belief that ‘those closest to the problems are closest to the solutions but have the least amount of resources’. All people have value. We have the responsibility to exercise our right for democracy.” Read more... Ryan Knight Features Green Party of Texas' Governor Candidate Delilah Barrios "...it's our duty and our obligation to make sure that future generations have an opportunity to find peace on this Earth and I feel like at every turn we're seeing that basic human rights are being denied and people are being harmed by for-profit, pro-corporate policies and lobbyists. And, even as an activist, I've realized that we have so little power if we're not unified." Listen online... Delilah For Texas website... Green Party of PA's Lt. Gov Candidate Bagdes-Canning: Let's Expose the Rank Hypocrisy of the Two Corporate Parties "My whole political outlook has changed since 2014, when I was called by a distraught parent about a fracked-gas well on fire near Summit Elementary in the Butler School District. As it turns out, the well wasn't on fire, it was flaring. That was still alarming. Flaring wells are emitters of all sorts of toxins, and this one was dangerously close to the school. I went around the neighborhood knocking on doors to find out what the neighbors thought, what they were saying. A woman standing by her mailbox told me, 'I've lived here for 42 years. We all get along, but we don't talk about the tough things.' After a few more minutes, I turned to walk away, and she called after me, 'What can we do? They're so big, and we're so small.'" Read more...

April 26: An Evening With Lee Camp And Green Candidate For US Senate (NC) Matthew Hoh Join peace activist and candidate for US Senate Matthew Hoh for a conversation with Lee Camp, former host of Redacted Tonight and the “most censored comedian in America”. Lee and Matt will discuss how mainstream corporate media – like the two-party system it serves – increasingly parrots partisan political talking points, while silencing dissenting voices and the majority of US voters who are fed up with the political establishment. They will discuss Matt’s campaign for US Senate as a direct challenge to the political establishment – and the challenge of breaking through the media blackout as a non-corporate-funded candidate for the people.