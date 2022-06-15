GreenLine For June 15, 2022

Green Party VP Nominees Cheri Honkala and Ajamu Baraka Team Up to Center Opposition to War in the Fight to End Poverty

On June 16th at 10:00am EST, the Poor People's Economic Human Rights Campaign (PPEHRC) and the Black Alliance for Peace (BAP) will co-sponsor a press conference on "Thinking Beyond Ukraine: Their War is not our War."

The online press event will feature 2012 Green Party VP Nominee Cheri Honkala and 2016 VP Nominee Ajamu Baraka. These groups are coming together in the spirit of Martin Luther King’s famous Riverside Speech “Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break the Silence” where he took a bold, visionary, and necessary stance against the Vietnam War in order to advance economic justice.



Green Party US Poor People's Caucus (forming) Email Listserv and Facebook Discussion Group Online The Poor People's Caucus (in Formation) invites members to join their listserv and Facebook Group to discuss organizing moving the caucus toward official recognition.

2022 Green Party Annual National Meeting Registration is OPEN

The 2022 Green Party Annual National Meeting (ANM) will be held virtually, as the world's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was not yet ready to guarantee a safe, in-person meeting during the planning process.

We will miss the opportunity to share space with Greens from across the country but we can take this virtual gathering as an opportunity for national work on some of the most pressing challenges for this party. We hope you will join us from July 22-24.

Important information for ANM Participants:

All ANM Participants MUST REGISTER ONLINE to receive instructions on how to convene with us online. Please register by Friday, July 15th.

GPCA Retains Ballot Line With Left Unity Slate California's Green Party and Peace and Freedom Party are pointing to major electoral advances after Tuesday's primary election that ensured both parties ballot status until 2026 – they credit historic cooperation between the two parties in creating the first-ever “Left Unity Slate” of statewide candidates that resulted in significantly higher-than-usual vote totals. “Our left unity approach is needed now more than ever, when the majority of voters are realizing that corporate parties have not, and will not meet the needs of our communities,” said Laura Wells, of the Green Party of California’s Coordinating Committee, adding, “we will continue to build together so we can put real choices on the California ballot.” Read more... US Senate Candidate Matthew Hoh Interviewed on Sabrina Salvati Podcast Green Party of North Carolina US Senate Candidate Matthew Hoh spoke to Sabrina Salvati about GPNC's successful fight to get on the ballot, why Matt is challenging the parties of War and Wall Street, the need for improved Medicare For All, Wall Street's attacks on housing, and much, much more! Sabby's show is a part of the Revolutionary Blackout Network. Watch online... Green Party of Florida Annual General Membership Meeting on June 25-26, 2022 Annual Green Party of Florida Meeting 2022

Saturday. June 25 Start 10:00 am | Sunday June 26 10:00 am Register for the meeting Register as Green Party of Florida voter active member Learn more... GPNY Damns Democrat Elites for Anti-Democratic Assault on Ballot Access The Green Party of New York gubernatorial ticket has decried the objections filed by Democrats against their independent nominating petition. “We are not surprised that the objections were filed by Nassau County minions of the chair of the Nassau County and State Democratic committees, Jay Jacobs. Jacobs has been on a crusade to wipe the Green Party off of New York ballots. I don’t want to hear anymore hypocritical crocodile tears from anti-democratic Democrats like Jacobs about Republican attacks on voting rights. Party suppression is a form of voter suppression. It’s what authoritarian governments do. It is what Jacobs and the Democratic Party are doing,” said Howie Hawkins, the GPNY candidate for Governor. Read more... Radio interview with Hawkins... Bloom for Chesapeake School Board Stands Up for Community Involvement in Textbook Review Process On Monday, May 23rd, the Chesapeake School Board presented for the first reading a revision to existing policy regarding controversial materials. One of the major proposed changes would seize power from school principles to establish review committees, instead centralizing it under the City’s Director of Curriculum and Instruction. Furthermore, any decisions made on materials are applied to the entire district, regardless of nuanced differences between each school from demographics to grade levels. School Board Candidate Blaizen Buckshot Bloom condemned this new policy stating, “In a time when parents and other stakeholders are clamoring for more democracy in our school system, this centralization of power is a slap in the face.” Bloom then added, “What we instead should be working towards is democratizing our schools, ensuring that there are more outlets for parents and teachers to be involved in the school process at all levels.” Read more... David Wetterer, Ballot Access Champion, Announces Run for Secretary of State David Wetterer has announced his candidacy as a write-in candidate for Indiana Secretary of State for the upcoming November 2022 Elections. David is a part of a coalition of democracy supporters that filed a lawsuit in the US District Court of the Southern District of Indiana against incumbent Indiana Secretary of State, Holli Sullivan, challenging Indiana’s very outdated and extremely draconian ballot access laws. Needing a large amount of canvassers to collect a minimum of 45,000 certified signatures, and collecting double that amount to prepare for any challenges. (Major party politicians only need to collect 500 signatures or less.)





Having to go to each county clerk's office around the state to get signatures certified





The cost, $465K-$565K for a successful ballot access drive, is a prohibitive barrier for most Hoosiers unless incredibly wealthy. Read more... Register TODAY for the the Green Party of California's July General Assembly The Green Party of California will hold a General Assembly on Saturday and Sunday, July 9 and 10. This General Assembly will be held by video teleconference, and all Greens are invited to attend. Early registration will end on July 4th. Join GPCA and help welcome the Green Party's 2016 Presidential nominee, Dr. Jill Stein, and long-time Green Party of NY activist and journalist Margaret Kimberley. They will discuss how Greens can play a pivotal role in building the people's movement that we need to save our world. Hear updates from county representatives, engage in discussions, and much more. Read more...