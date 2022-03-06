GreenLine — March 6, 2022

WATCH: Green State of the Union Rebuttal From US Senate Candidate and Anti-War Organizer Matthew Hoh

Green Party Candidate for US Senate (North Carolina) Matthew Hoh has been a Senior Fellow with the Center for International Policy since 2010. In 2009, Matthew resigned in protest from his post in Afghanistan with the State Department over the American escalation of the war. Prior to his assignment in Afghanistan, Matthew took part in the American occupation of Iraq.

We are proud to have such an incisive, passionate rebuttal to President Biden's dismal State of the Union Address from Matthew!



Green Party Featured On Latest "Economic Update" with Richard Wolff Podcast

Professor Richard Wolff's groundbreaking work to analyze and explain complex economic issues has reached millions of people, helping many to identify capitalism's destructiveness and imagine alternatives.

The latest episode of his nationally syndicated, weekly Economic Update podcast features an interview with Green Party of New York organizers Gloria Mattera and Michael O'Neil to expose the two-party duopoly's latest attack on the Green Party, how the duopoly uses the politics of fear to marginalize real solutions to the crises we face, and how we can fight back.

Audio of the interview is available for listening, downloading and sharing now, and the episode will be uploaded to YouTube on Monday.

Green Party Calls for Ceasefire and Diplomatic Solution to Ukraine Crisis

The Green Party is calling on the leaders of the United States, NATO and Russia to immediately initiate diplomatic talks together with Ukrainian leadership to resolve the crisis in Ukraine. On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a ground-and-air invasion throughout Ukraine, including the capital city of Kyiv.

The Green Party condemns Russia’s military incursion, which is in violation of international law, regardless of real or perceived provocations. We also recognize the US government and Western powers are responsible for 30 years of provocations by failing to respect the promise to not expand NATO after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. This reckless antagonism between world powers has led to war with the potential for massive destruction, environmental damage and loss of life.

March 2022 Green Star News from Pennsylvania PA Greens say, “No War With Russia!

Stop Banking the Bomb

Philly Greens Denounce Corruption of Elected Officials Read more...

Green Party of California Statement on the War in Ukraine The Green Party of California condemns in the strongest possible terms the recent attack on Ukraine by the Russian military that has so far caused hundreds of civilian casualties, including children, and forced thousands of Ukrainians to take refuge in Poland and other neighboring countries. Likewise, we also condemn the relentless provocations and warmongering tactics that the U.S. has been using against Russia in an effort to expand influence in the region as a co-leader of NATO. By sending hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to the Ukrainian government each year – $600 million alone last year and more than $2.7 billion since 2014 – and by authorizing NATO countries to transfer U.S. made weapons to Ukraine, the Biden Administration has been actively contributing to tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Green-Rainbow Party: No War in Ukraine! "War between the United States and Russia would risk human extinction. Both have policies to use nuclear weapons and could resort to them in the fog of war. Nuclear war would cause ecosystem collapse and humanity to starve. What exactly are we risking this for?" — Dr. Jill Stein This is the closest we have come to "nuclear confrontation" since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis. We have become desensitized to the term "nuclear confrontation" as if it is an argument between friends. In reality, it is a euphemism for potential nuclear annihilation, the end of life as we know it. It is time to get serious as the world around us becomes more dangerous, as two nuclear powers–the US and allies face off against Russia. Read more... North Carolina Green Party Statement on the Ukraine Crisis The North Carolina Green Party stands for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine. We call for the United States and other NATO powers to begin immediate peace talks with Russia towards a return to the terms of the 2014 Minsk Protocol. NATO forces have made incursions into the region for decades. The overthrow of Ukraine’s democratically elected government in 2014 happened with the direct involvement of US diplomats. These aggressions have led to Russian security concerns and have inflamed and destabilized the situation in Ukraine. Because of this we call for the dissolution of NATO altogether. NATO serves to maintain global subjugation and dominance of all nations on behalf of the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the US, as well as their wealthy beneficiaries. This has resulted in more global destabilization, not peace building. We call for all people of good conscience to take a stand and resist these dangerous escalations and against the deliberate policy of interference in the region by US and NATO leadership. Read more...