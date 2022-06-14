June 14, 2022
NEWS
Sustainer Saturday #8 — Justin is fighting for justice
Inflating your expenses, deflating your vote
Congratulations to all Greens and the Left Unity Slate! | California
Pacific Green Party candidates focus on campaign reform, ending wars | Oregon
The Green Party of the U.S calls for a “Green New Deal”
CANDIDATES
David Wetterer, ballot access champion, announces run for secretary of state | Indiana
Greens damn Democrats for anti-democratic assault on ballot access | New York
Bloom for Chesapeake School Board statement on proposed policy change | Virginia
UPCOMING 2022 CONVENTIONS
2022 Green Party Annual National Meeting | July 22 – 24
2022 Indiana Green Party Annual Congress | June 25
Green Party of Florida Annual General Membership Meeting 2022 | June 25 & 26
Register TODAY for the the Green Party of California's July General Assembly | July 9 & 10
