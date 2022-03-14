March 14, 2022
NEWS
Michigan Greens announce opening of "Recognized Candidates" list
Green Party of San Diego Newsletter
Sustainer Saturday – Tommie James
For International Women's Day: Support women candidates!
CANDIDATES
Local resident announces candidacy for Green Party’s nomination of lieutenant governor
Hunter Crow for Texas Railroad Commissioner
Mariner East pipeline motivates activist's Green Party run for Pa. governor
Christina "PK" Digiulio Announces Campaign for Governor of PA
PA Green Party Candidate Announces Bid For Lieutenant Governor
ONLINE EVENTS
Campaigning 101 | March 20
UPCOMING 2022 CONVENTIONS
Green Party of New Mexico Annual Meeting / Convention | April 10
