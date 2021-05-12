May 12, 2021
ZOOM MEETINGS
Young Greens: International Spring Event between New Jersey and Vantaa, Finland | May 22
NEWS
HR1/S1 Hypocrisy: under the guise of ‘For the People’, Democrats support voters rights, but suppress voter choice
Green Independent Party convention registration now open!
Governor Lamont, Tell the National Guard to Stand Down!
Get Poison Pills out of Senate Bill 1 (S.1)
Minneapolis City Council Rep. Cam Gordon, Green Running for Re-Election!
Envisioning a Greener New Deal | Video of this past webinar now available
UPCOMING CONVENTIONS
The 2021 Conventions are also aggregated at https://www.gp.org/2021_state_conventions
Save the date for the Maine 2021 convention! | May 22 & 23
The Green Party Of Hawai’i 2021 Annual State Convention | June 5
Green Party of New York | June 5
Details to come
Green Party of New Mexico | June 12
Details to come
Indiana Green Party 2021 State Congress | June 26
2021 Annual National Meeting | July 15 - 18
