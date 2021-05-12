ZOOM MEETINGS

Young Greens: International Spring Event between New Jersey and Vantaa, Finland | May 22

NEWS

HR1/S1 Hypocrisy: under the guise of ‘For the People’, Democrats support voters rights, but suppress voter choice

Green Independent Party convention registration now open!

Governor Lamont, Tell the National Guard to Stand Down!

Get Poison Pills out of Senate Bill 1 (S.1)

Minneapolis City Council Rep. Cam Gordon, Green Running for Re-Election!

Envisioning a Greener New Deal | Video of this past webinar now available



UPCOMING CONVENTIONS

The 2021 Conventions are also aggregated at https://www.gp.org/2021_state_conventions

Save the date for the Maine 2021 convention! | May 22 & 23

The Green Party Of Hawai’i 2021 Annual State Convention | June 5

Green Party of New York | June 5

Details to come

Green Party of New Mexico | June 12

Details to come

Indiana Green Party 2021 State Congress | June 26

2021 Annual National Meeting | July 15 - 18